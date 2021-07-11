Money / You are here: Home Business / The Gate Keeper “Juvenile the Rapper” Vax than thing up, Really?

The Gate Keeper “Juvenile the Rapper” Vax than thing up, Really?

(ThyBlackMan.com) Let see, The Elite Democrats and the Music industry which is control by Racist white Americans went ahead and Gave juvenile the American Rapper aka Gate Keeper Rapper over $100, 000 dollars to make a new music video or better yet remake an old song of “Back that thing up” to a new song of “Vax that thing Up” in order to force black people to vaccinated with Covid- 19 vaccine that has Not been approved by the FDA and it is categorized as an experimental vaccine.

So, I guess this is how low white America thinks of black people by pushing an old Gate keeper rapper into finding a good tune with half naked woman shaking their butts and wearing long ass weave also known as European and Brazilian hair in order to convince blacks Americans to take the vaccine. WOW!! it is very sad that black Americans fail to realized that it is always blacks who will do the dirty deeds for racist white Americans. This is the same tactics they use for black people to go vote by using strippers, food and music to convince blacks to vote for Crooked Hillary Clinton.

Black America when is the last time you have seeing the Elite of t Hollywood, the Music Industry and the Democrats give rappers and R&B singer money and support to make a song and music video telling Black people to stop killing, stop using drugs, stop beating up woman, stop having sex without condoms, stop having sex out of wedlock, stop having abortions, stop wearing saggy pants. More so, when have African Americans seeing the Democratic Party and Joe Biden encourage rappers to sing about encouraging black folks to attend HBCU’S, invest in black businesses, open saving and checking accounts in Black Banks and support each other as African Americans.

it is time to wake up and stop supporting Rappers who sing garbage and those who are gate keepers for racist White America. We should be angry at all the black rappers and musician that are constantly singing songs about drugs, sex, guns and violence because it is destroying the black community and white people are laughing at black America. I urge African Rappers to stop and to drop any labels that forcing you, coercing you to sing about destruction and immorality which is causing the world to view black America has socio-paths and degenerates.

Black Rappers of America you are the voice of the black youth and you should set an example of honesty, integrity, morality, respect, obedience and accountability that will in turn will be follow by your peers into a better prosperous community that will lead to be self sufficient and independent of the white Agenda of destruction of the black community.

I asked all African Americans to stop supporting indecent behaviors of rappers and R&B singers and to make them accountable every time their is an act of violence in the black community. No one cares for black America except for black Americans. so lets stop the violence, the vulgarity, the drugs and sexual exploitation of our black Queens.

Finally, No black person should support that new “blk dating app” which is own by a racist white American men whose interest is only to steal money from blacks and not give back but more so to keep track of what is in the minds of black America and therefore corrupt and destroyed what ever good things black people are trying to build. That “blk” dating app was behind the new song by Juvenile “vax that thing Up” which means they do not have any good interest in the betterment of Black America.

Finally, I will hope that the next time Juvenile aka the Gate Keeper Rapper makes a song that it is about Not doing drugs, Not wearing saggy pants, Not having unprotective sex, Not beating up black woman, Not cheating, Not shooting, Not committing crimes. We need our black rappers to sing about positivity and love.

Staff Writer; Eugenio Stewart

One may contact this brother at; islam4infinity@yahoo.com.