You are here: Home News / Radical Liberal Billy Porter Admits Homosexuality is a Sin.

Radical Liberal Billy Porter Admits Homosexuality is a Sin.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) In an interview last month, radical liberal Hollywood actor, Billy Porter slipped up and made an astonishing confession that the radical liberal media has ignored. As a matter of fact, he made two astonishing statements during this same interview.

He was interviewed by the Grio’s radical liberal Democrat operative, April Ryan. She self-identifies as a reporter.

In this hate-filled, anti-Christian, heterophobic tirade, Porter accuses Christians, especially Black Christians, of being filled with hate towards the homosexual community and then he ignorantly tried to use the Bible to justify his sinful lifestyle.

According to Porter, “…I’m talking about Black people too, who have turned their backs on the LGBTQ+ community, using and weaponizing the Bible as justification for their hate. It’s called hate, I don’t care how you word it…I thought we wasn’t supposed to hate at all?”

First of all, Mr. Porter, Blacks have never turned their backs on the homosexual community!!! We have never, nor will we ever support the homosexual community.

Blacks have always held the sanctity of the Black family as their top priority.

Radical liberalism and homosexuality are eating away at the very fabric of the Black family unit. Homosexuality is not supported by most Blacks, despite what the rigged polling data would suggest.

According to the latest Gallup data, 5.6% of America is homosexual. I don’t believe the number is that high, but let’s stipulate it is true for purposes of this column.

This issue of radical homosexuality and radical transsexuality is the beneficiary of a generation’s long media campaign. If you give me enough money and time, I can make anything seem popular and acceptable.

Don’t believe me? Then read the book, “After the Ball: How America will Conquer Its Fear of Gays.”

This book is straight out of Madison Avenue.

Now back to Mr. Porter. What were his two unintentional confessions?

During his hateful video screed, he says (go to the 3:52 timestamp), “[according to the Bible] hate the sin, not the sinner.”

According to Porter’s own words, he just admitted that homosexuality is a sin. This goes against one of homosexuality’s biggest tenets; that homosexuality is not a sin! According to them, how can homosexuality be a sin if one is being who God created them to be?

This leads to the second unintended confession by Mr. Porter. He admits that homosexuality is a choice!

According to Porter (go to the 5:42 timestamp), “…We don’t have to agree. We don’t have to agree. You don’t have to like what I do. I don’t like what you do. That’s why I made a different choice…”

Wow!!!!!

Homosexuals have been adamant that they were born homosexual; they did not choose to be homosexual; Porter admits that he chose to be homosexual.

These are astonishing confessions.

Therefore, according to Porter’s own admissions, homosexuality cannot be a civil rights issue since Blacks didn’t choose to be Black; they were born Black.

Media appointed Black leaders have sold out the Black community on this and many other issues.

Radical liberals and radical homosexuals constantly conflate disagreeing with someone and hate.

Why do I need to give up my Christian beliefs to prove to a homosexual that I am not hateful? Let’s flip the script. They need to give up their homosexuality to prove to Christians that they are not heterophobic.

I wrote a stinging column in the form of a parody about this very issue eight years ago. Click on the link to read it.

When it comes to homosexuality, I am reminded of my good friend Martin Luther when he nailed his ninety five thesis to the door of the Wittenberg Castle church in Germany in 1517 during the Diet at Worms, “Unless I am convinced by the testimony of the Scriptures or by clear reason (for I do not trust either in the pope or in councils alone, since it is well known that they have often erred and contradicted themselves), I am bound by the Scriptures I have quoted and my conscious is captive to the Word of God. I cannot and will not recant anything, since it is neither safe nor right to go against conscience. May God help me. Amen.

With their decades long, fully funded Madison Avenue and Hollywood advertising blitz, homosexuals are determined to force their radical behavior down our throats.

We Christians better stop worrying about hurting peoples feelings and speak thus sayeth the Lord. If we don’t stop this radical homosexual agenda, there will be no intact family unit and thus our kids will all be messed up in the mind, body, and soul.

Could it be that we were born for such a time like this?

Staff Writer; Raynard Jackson

This talented brother is a Pulitzer Award nominated columnist and founder and chairman of Black Americans for a Better Future (BAFBF), a federally registered 527 Super PAC established to get more Blacks involved in the Republican Party. BAFBF focuses on the Black entrepreneur. For more information about BAFBF, visit www.bafbf.org. You can follow Raynard on Twitter; Raynard1223.