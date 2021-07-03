Money / You are here: Home Business / 8 Low-Cost Ways to Run a Side Business.

8 Low-Cost Ways to Run a Side Business.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Many people have hobbies they enjoy so much they want to turn them into a side business. It can be really tough to figure out how to run a side business without breaking the bank, but luckily there are tons of ways you can do it inexpensively. Here are some tips for running a profitable side business without investing too much of your time or money.

1) Explore all the different possibilities

If you’re unsure what kind of gigs would make the best fit for your skills and budget, take some time to explore all the different possibilities available to you. This way you can narrow down your search and save all your time and money. Plus you’ll be able to make an informed decision about what would best fit your needs.

2) Building a website for your side business

If you’re just starting out on the web, setting up a website is a great way to start making extra money from home. All it costs is $5 or $15 for a domain name and about an hour of work to set up the server. If you do not know how to build a website, hire a professional and get the work done. You can easily find a web developer online and can start selling online.

3) Using a freelance service to find gigs and projects

If you know you’ll have recurring income from your business, it’s best to use a service like Upwork (or Freelancer) where you pay a small fee per gig/project. This way you won’t have to scour the internet for new gigs and can focus on your business instead. However, it’s important to know that these websites are not always reliable, so be careful.

4) Selling goods on eBay or Etsy

Taking photos of your products and selling them through sites like eBay or Etsy are two low-cost, easy ways to make extra money from home. This is a popular way to make money for crafty people, but it’s not something that anyone can do. You need to have quality products in order to expect sales. If you can, just take photos of your goods and sell them through these sites.

5) Taking part in online surveys and other online opportunities

Despite being so popular, there are still tons of money-making opportunities available for those willing to take part in surveys, focus groups, etc. There are even lots of ways you can get paid without even leaving your home! Here are some great articles on making extra money as a side hustler from home

6) Using the internet to buy products you can sell

This is a great way to make some money that you can put towards other more extreme ways to make extra money from home. Most people aren’t aware that this is possible, but if you have an eye for the right product with a higher resale value, go for it. Maybe you can turn this activity into some serious business.

7) Selling unwanted items at a yard sale

If you have any unwanted stuff lying around your house, this is a great way to get rid of it and earn some cash while doing so. You’d be surprised how much stuff you have that can be turned into cash. You can sell old goods on many websites or let someone borrow them if something is not too expensive.

8) Use free online software

This is especially easy if you’re tech-savvy and have great computer skills, but it’s something everyone can do. Instead of paying for expensive software, consider using the free trial for your business and see if it does what you want it to do before pulling the trigger on a purchase. Many times, free alternative software solutions work as you expect for things like accounting, billing, and store management.

This list only touches on a few of the options you have for running a business from home, but you should be able to find others hiding in plain sight. Just remember that some businesses require more upfront investment than others, so make sure you have as much cash on hand as possible if you’re looking to make it big. And most importantly, don’t quit your day job until your side business is profitable and sustainable on its own!

