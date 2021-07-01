You are here: Home News / Progressive (whites) are by Definition Bigots.

Progressive (whites) are by Definition Bigots.

(ThyBlackMan.com) How messed up is this nation becoming? Well just read these stories over the past week with the understanding that each is 100 percent true. A television news crew in the Oakland Bay Area was held up at gunpoint while interviewing Oakland’s director of violence prevention. There were 78 people shot this past weekend in Chicago, a third of them from four mass shootings (seven of which died) yet the Mayor says “In fact, crime is on the decline. All of our major indices show a decline in our crime and our homicides and our shootings year over year are down.” The Broadway way play ‘Hamilton’ a show ranking in one of the most successful plays of all time and which made over $600 million, is getting $30 million in federal COVID relief. Four people were shot with one killed, in the parking lot of a Walmart in Rochester, NY after a group of girls got to fighting (where they fired the former Black Police chief – Chief La’Ron Singletary and the city council voted unanimously to address defunding the police). The price of gas has hit a seven year high as stations still deal with delivery issues and shortages and this right before the fourth of July. Extortion was carried out in broad daylight when Minneapolis Council Member Andrea Jenkins’car was blocked by Minneapolis BLM activists from leaving a parking lot Sunday night until she agreed to their their demands, in writing and on cell phone video – she was blocked for about two hours.

These events as well as the policy that drive and produce stories like these are the direct result of the rise or rather reemergence of progressive politics in America. The way I see it, progressive policy expresses the necessity of using big government to foster social justice and change for the everyday man. It is formulated in an elitist posture rooted in the notion that the civilized wealthy participants of society must speak on behalf of their ignorant, uneducated and uncivilized brethren. They are the privileged who through puritanical morality, must speak on behalf of those they see as being incapable of self-determination. One could say that it is a form of absolute idealism that would make Hegel proud today. But outside of this, one constant is that the political beliefs, practices and dogma advanced by progressives presently, especially white progressives, are synonymous with simple bigotry. Now why do I say this?

When a person or group of people have and articulate a belief or opinion another person or group of people – based on their membership of a group such as race – that tends to be patronizing shallow and negative, they are expressing bigotry.

I would venture to postulate that 99 percent of modern progressive whites do not recognize this about themselves. They never look in the mirror or take the time to evaluate how the policy they advocate do more harm than good to the ignorant, uneducated and uncivilized brethren they claim to care about or speak up for on their behalf. It is as if they actually believe that just because one is black, that they cannot speak, think or make personal decisions of what is best for us without their input. From their perspective, my skin color makes me blind to the world, therefore they feel that they must explain it, so we don’t have to think about such complex issues. They think that being black means that as a man, I cannot function without elemental assistance in the form of their help. This is the arrogance of bigotry – thinking that because I am black, that they know about my race better than I know myself.

They do not observe or hear how racist they sound. Nor do they examine how their actions purposefully dispirit blacks by the consistent inference that due to our skin color we are an eternally oppressed class of people. I have lived years in places like Nigeria, Senegal and Ethiopia among others and have seen oppression and poverty first hand and believe me the poor black person with a fresh pair of Jordan’s and 50 inch flat screen is by no means oppressed.

The white progressive thrives on the expectation of oppression because it provides them with a class of victims to recycle for each policy they adopt and promote, for if we dare not to feel oppressed, then their preoccupation with so-called systemic racism would be empty and they could no longer get their fix of conceited white superiority. In addition, they do not see that there is nothing more insulting and racist for a black person than a white person explaining to us that the system is oppressing us. When we disagree and stand on our merit and accomplishments, and explain that we have free will, they look down on black people as if we don’t have the right to speak about our experience and proceed to lecture us on racism and why we do not understand. As a bigot, all they care about is skin color and reinforcing stereotypes and the sad part is they cannot see this. Therefore, their policy is all fckd and ends up hurting more than helping.

Take the example of gun control and the desire to tax guns and ammunition. They can’t accept the fact that blacks are big second amendment advocates and that legal black gun owners, of middle and lower-income levels will have to use money to pay for taxes that would otherwise be used for essential activities. The criminal of any race will not pay and for some, that may mean living in a high crime environment without police and the ability to own a legal firearm to protect their family. The progressive will not have to worry, their private high-rise security will have those weapons and will not have to pay a tax on them.

Just like the progressives of the early twentieth century, the people they aim to help are the ones most negatively impacted by their policy. Bail reform in the form of no cash bail allows for repeat offenders and felons to be returned to the streets in places like Philadelphia, Chicago and New York. They will not return to areas like Martha’s Vineyard, the Hampton’s or Sag Harbor but they sure will be in the southside of Chicago and Bronx. The state of California is allowing 76,000 inmates, including violent and repeat offenders to leave prison earlier. They will not be returning to Hancock Park, Napa Valley or Presidio Terrace, but they will be returning to Watts, South central and Oakland.

There is also this ‘defund the police’ gibberish. As an American who is black, when I hear defund the police, I know that the people that will be hurt the most by these policies – the victims and marks – will be blacks, Latino and Asians. Then there is the reality that most violent crime across the nation are committed by black males. The white progressive doesn’t like this fact and equally has a hard time performing basic math. And do not get it twisted, white progressive is just a label for a genderless cotire of folk where males act no differently than women of the species. They also come in all races, heights and body types. In my community, they just happen to be this century’s house slaves. They are everywhere you look at accept in the urban and rural centers of black life. They claim oppression with their six and seven figure desk jobs yet live in communities with few if any blacks. There are too many to name but include the likes of Yamiche Alcindor, Nikole Hannah-Jones, Don Lemon, Michelle Obama, and Mara Gay (the black woman that cannot do basic math and make up words for words that already exist) among others. They find America so racist that they interact mainly with other rich progressives because they have more in common with them than the folk they claim to look out for. Many of which have never completed an honest day of hard work in their lives and likely can’t make up their own beds.

Another policy position which does more bad than good is the desire to eliminate the use of fossil fuels entirely, on behalf of – you guessed it, climate change. Black folk are not worried about climate change, but we are about how gas prices have gone from under $2.00 in 2020 to over $3.30 to date. Hate to burst their bubble but black folk (like any average American) ain’t buying Tesla’s that range between $30,000 to $80,000. And do not get me started on the border, I wrote extensively on how this impacts the wages and employment level of blacks, in particular men with a high school education or less.

As I said before starting out, our nation is being messed up. It is being messed up by policy typically formulated by and advocated for by progressives. It isn’t generated in the black community, but it seems lower and middle-class Americans of all races and ethnicities are hurt the most by their lamebrain and poorly thought out notions. But we should have seen this coming. It is the same thing that happened in the period from 1900-1920 as well documented in Thomas Leonard’s Illiberal Reformers: Race, Eugenics & American Economics in the Progressive Era. As then, what is evident is that present day progressive policy is merely modern-day white supremacy.

Staff Writer; Torrance T. Stephens

You can follow this brother over at; Daily Thought Crime. Can also purchase any of his books over at; Amazon – TTS Books.