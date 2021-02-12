You are here: Home News / These 5 Ways Will Change How You Wear T-shirts.

(ThyBlackMan.com) The t-shirt is probably one of the simplest and most versatile clothes ever designed. Wear it with a pair of jeans and you are good to go, irrespective of your gender. This simplicity, which has been its major strength, is also its major flaw. It is easy to get used to wearing the simple way and not even think of how else to wear it. As a result, it could easily get lost in your wardrobe when you get bored with wearing it.

Fortunately, there are many ways to wear your t-shirts. Put together by Blackmerch.co, who offers black pride shirts, these ways will change how you wear your T-shirts from now on.

Ways to Style Your T-shirt

Check out these T-shirt styling tips. We’re sure you can pull them off.

T-shirt Underneath a Slip Dress or a Lace Tank Top

This style was popular in the 90s, but it has regained popularity in our time because of its playful look and its versatility. A T-shirt under a slip dress is already a hit, but you can experiment with different colors to see which one best brings out your style. And if you want to play it safe, you can never go wrong with a white tee under a black slip dress. Wearing a pair of white sneakers completes the look.

If you don’t have or want a slip dress on your tee, go for a lace tank top. Okay, maybe you don’t want a lace tank top. Use a spaghetti strapped camisole instead. The idea here is to wear something that doesn’t take the attention off your tee while not looking dull at the same time.

Tee Tucked Into High-Waist Jeans

This is not a new style, but it still never gets old. This style requires the littlest effort, and almost anyone can pull it off easily. Just pick one of your tees and pair it up with your favorite pair of high-waist jeans and you are good to go. It’s a simple style that makes you look elegant and cool. This same look can even elicit a chic look from a 40-plus woman.

You may choose to get more creative with the jeans. It could be flared, straight, crazy, or even skinny. The key is in the high-waist of the jeans, and not necessarily what the pair of jeans looks like below the waist.

Top it with a Blazer or a Full Suit

Suits give you a classy look in their way. And contrary to what you might imagine, there is a space for suits outside the office setting. Topping your T-shirt with it is one of the many ways you can rock your suit outside work. You can add some sauce with a pair of sneakers, and you’ll be ready for a fun time out with your girls. And if you would like to make a bolder fashion statement, use a shirt that has bold prints or graphics.

Another way to pull it off is to wear an oversized blazer. With this, you can go with shorts and maybe heeled boots to complement the casual look.

T-shirts Under Overalls

A patterned overall works like magic when you pair it with a plain T-shirt. This style works even better when you accessorize it with a simple neckpiece and a bag around your shoulder. This outfit makes you look a perfect combination of stylishness and playfulness. And don’t forget your sneakers to complete the look.

Tied Up Tees and a Skirt

Here’s a style that has grown in popularity over the years. Tie up your tee so that it’s the size of a crop top or a little longer. Then pair it with a pencil skirt. If you want, use a plaid skirt instead. You may also experiment with any other kind of skirt. For your feet, you may wear a pair of sneakers or make a statement with your shoes. The key to pulling off this outfit is simply making a knot with the hem of your shirt and wearing any skirt you are comfortable with.

Conclusion

With these tips to guide you, you don’t have to wear your tees in the same way anymore.

