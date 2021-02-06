My Thoughts On The Chad Wheeler Incident.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Recently, ex-Seattle Seahawks player Chad Wheeler made headlines when he physically assaulted and nearly strangled a black woman to death.

The black woman had alleged that she had been dating Wheeler for six months and that the viciously brutal attack came about as a result of a maniacal episode after Wheeler stopped taking his medication for bipolar disorder and after the black woman had refused to bow to Wheeler after he ordered her to do so.

Chad Wheeler was charged with first-degree domestic violence assault, domestic violence unlawful imprisonment and resisting arrest.

Here’s my take on the whole incident: My first thought was why was she with this very unpredictable and dangerous white devil in the first place. It’s no secret that the corporate white media is notoriously sympathetic to white male athletes who commit these types of offenses, but if it’s a black male athlete that commits the same type of offense, they’re automatically slandered and criminalized by the corporate white media.

I remember when Michael Vick was arrested for illegal dogfighting back in 2007, the corporate white media absolutely slandered and criminalized him and so-called “animal rights groups” came out with their own vicious and nasty campaigns against Vick. That showed me right there that white folks care more about their dogs and cats than people.

But here’s the thing: White folks are the biggest animal abusers and killers on the planet because when you hear stories on illegal poaching of animals in places like Africa and South America. PETA which claims to be about “the caring and safety” for animals are the biggest killers of animals in America because they kill between 1,000 to 2,000 cats and dogs a year and have killed more than 40,000 animals since 1998. Some of the most notorious serial killers in history like Ted Bundy started their careers by killing animals as well.

It’s no surprise that The NFL has been incredibly silent on this whole incident because they wanna protect their so-called “image & reputation”. It didn’t take them long to ban Ray Rice from the league after he was caught on camera assaulting his black wife and they almost always let white male athletes who commit violent offenses get off the hook while quickly throwing out stiff harsh punishments to black male athletes who commit the same violent offenses.

The NFL is a $10 billion a year industry and most of the revenue that the league generates comes off of the backs of young black men who came from economically impoverished neighborhoods who have been seduced into buying into the falsified “glitz and glamour” facade that The NFL often perpetuates in the corporate media.

The Conclusion – I don’t expect much from The NFL in regards to their completely negative bias treatment of black athletes vs preferential treatment of white athletes.

Staff Writer; Kwame Shakir (aka Joe D.)