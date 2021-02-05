Black Men Twists Give a Versatile Look.

(ThyBlackMan.com) It’s great when you can have a hairstyle that doesn’t get boring. Many women can admit that variety when styling hair is a necessity for many. There is a re-surgency of Black men growing their hair out. This seems to be a space of individuality and reclaiming of self. Usually, this discussion is had regarding black women and what it means to be able to truly embrace and own blackness though hair. Versatility is a part of that individuality, and more black men are enjoying that space. Black men twists allow black men to express themselves in various ways. In addition to expression this can be used as a protective style that will add in positive hair growth.

Black Men twists can be worn in various styles that can give the Brutha a casual, professional, or formal look. Depending on hair length the twists could by time as they might not require daily maintenance. Furthermore, Black men deciding to grow their hair out, but are dealing with growth issues, can find the twists to be gentler than braids or other styles. Twists can be worn with cuts, short hair, long hair, down, up, or to the scalp. Some black men might find that they want to experiment with a different hair color; this can add a more individual aspect to the twists.

Twists, in some styles, can be combined with braids to add to a certain look. Black men should be able to enjoy the freedom of embracing this aspect of self. As stated previously, the importance of black hair is a discussion that is usually reserved for black women. It is time to open that conversation completely to black men as many of them choose to say they don’t want to have any portion of their person to be relegated to a box. When the individuality of hair is repressed that can be a serious source of trauma for black men, and they are often told they have no voice in this area. Don’t something as simple as deciding not to get the next hair cut…nor the next can be liberating.

Some Black men might find that their twists, and various styles could also strengthen their connection with black women. In many spaces Black men will trust their crown for growth and later twist options to a black woman. This might not be in a salon. This could be a Brutha sitting down with a Sista he knows well to have a bonding discussion as she twists his hair. It could be a son bonding with his mother. I admit I have had various kinds of wonderful conversations with my son as I twist his hair. It is as though he would wait for that 1 on 1 time with me to talk to me about what has been on his mind. Often times black men twists are styled not on request…but it can be a creativity that comes out of that black woman as twists the hair. Black men twists offer so much to the wearer, and more Bruthas are acknowledging self through twists…through hair.

