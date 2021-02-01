You are here: Home Politics / Joe Biden Regime Week 1: Déjà Vu All Over Again.

Joe Biden Regime Week 1: Déjà Vu All Over Again.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Let’s hope that the first week of the Biden administration amplifies and accelerates his voters’ regret heading into the 2022 and 2024 election cycle. The domestic, economic, and foreign successes of the Trump administration are being deep-sixed by Biden to the detriment of the American people. The first week can be summed up in three words: devastation, lawlessness, and injustice.

Devastation:

Joe Biden cancelled the Keystone Pipeline destroying thousands of high paying union jobs—a move that helped campaign donor Warren Buffet by ensuring oil will be transported via his railroads instead of the environmentally safe pipeline. In the process, Joe Biden alienated one of our largest trading partners, Canada, which had invested over $6B in the $8B Keystone project. The State Department estimated that two years of constructing the pipeline would produce 42,100 jobs, including 16,100 directly working on the pipeline, and another 26,000 created through indirect spending driven by the project.

Joe Biden continued his rampage when he halted new leases on oil and gas drilling on federal lands further eroding the Trump-achieved energy independence which hadn’t been accomplished since 1957. Energy independence facilitated our transition to net petroleum exporter which reduced our dependence on foreign oil. Biden has set the stage for more foreign entanglements and wars. Pennsylvania alone employs over 100,000 in the energy industry. New Mexico is highly dependent upon revenue from its public lands and is none too happy. The Ute Tribe is agitated and seeking an exemption from the ban. With a single stroke of the pen, Biden has damaged our national security, killed American jobs, thumbed his nose at swing state voters, and pitted his administration against native Americans.

Lawlessness:

Joe Biden ordered the emptying of ICE facilities, put in place a 100-day deportation ban, stopped construction of the border wall, and signaled his intent to provide a pathway to citizenship to millions of illegal aliens in the U.S. While Trump effectively secured our borders, “moderate” Joe Biden is moving recklessly from a porous to an open border policy. A country that does not enforce its laws nor its borders will cease to exist. Why? To accrue more Democratic voters, accumulate more power, and provide corporate globalists access to cheap labor.

Injustice:

Biden wants to deploy racial equity as the instrument to “fix” the non-existent systemic racism in our country further dividing citizens and using an individual’s immutable traits like skin color and race to discriminate. This is the Democrats’ 2021 version of Jim Crow. Notice the slight-of-hand from equality (equal rights and opportunity under the law) to equity (discriminatory allocation of outcomes). Get ready for race tests not seen since Nuremberg and for the Biden administration to “choose” the favored classes. George Orwell’s prescience is uncanny, “All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others.”

This first week should give all Americans a window and preview of what to expect from the Biden presidency. Stagnation, pessimism, fear, and restrictions—a perpetual accordion of lockdowns and medical “expert” authoritarianism, increased taxes, increased regulations, higher unemployment, hallowing out of the Second Amendment, suppression of religious freedom, more failing and suicidal students in public “zoom” schools and colleges, critical race theory indoctrination, more identity politics, open borders, more crime, more deference to military-industrial complex and foreign intervention, reversion back to China kowtowing and lost manufacturing base, rolling blackouts, higher energy prices, and flawed and job killing Green New Deal, packing the Supreme Court, end of the filibuster to shepherd in tyranny of the majority, Puerto Rico and DC statehood to stack the Senate, continued weaponization of the DOJ, CIA, FBI and IRS against political enemies, and worst of all, the continued incestuous threesome of Big Tech, Big Media, and Big Government marching us down the road to serfdom and soft totalitarianism. A wake-up call for Democrats? Maybe. For the 74 million Trump voters, they will simply say, “Told you so.”

With Biden, it’s deja vu all over again.

Written by Kevin Grieve