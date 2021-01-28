You are here: Home Politics / When the Political Party Becomes the State.

When the Political Party Becomes the State.

(ThyBlackMan.com) In his famed 1963 address, Martin Luther King, Jr. is renowned for one stanza more than most: “I look to a day when people will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.” If you have any common sense at all it can be explained as a statement that points out the tasteless stupidity of putting people into boxes based on characteristics which are ordained by God via birth and not by personal choice. His point was that in America, as based on the Constitution of the United States, that the government should never, if indeed it is “self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights,” that one’s “Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness” should not be favored for one person over another due to race, religion, sexual orientation or sex.

Now, some 58 years later, the standard goal of the words above is in complete opposition to the ideas presently imported politically, for they lean to define that all men are not equal and as such should be treated accordingly. Freedom, liberty and equality are no longer the Gold standard in the eyes of progressive political dogma, instead it is equity. Unfortunately, if equity is the new objective, then the words of King and written in the Declaration of Independence make “Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness” an impossible outcome.

In many of the Executive Actions (EAs) and Executive Orders (EOs) taken to date, President Biden has shown he is moderate in comportment only. His administration has put out in front that their main goal is fighting “systemic racism” and reaching “racial equity.” In fact, the President desires to obtain racial equity across every department and agency in the entire federal government. This is the primary and top political problem that the Biden administration has considered to be the most important issue confronting our nation (in concert with males competing with girls in sports and the Green New Deal). Not the economy, not reducing the increase in murders and other criminal acts in our urban center due to bail reform and not our failing schools and rising rates of homelessness. Not even COVID relief for small business and families struggling to survive economically. This should be frightening, and I will attempt to explain.

Combating “systemic racism” and reaching “racial equity” is amorphous, vacuous and impossible to operationally define. What is equity? You tell me. All I know is that is a quality based on outcomes being the same for all people. In addition, it supposedly has something to do with being fair and impartial. Bob Woodson described equity as “if you are sitting at the gambling table everybody gets the same winnings – you don’t have to win, you will be getting just because you are who you are.” In my classes, I have explained equity to my students as “all students regardless of how much they study or if they pass of fail any test, they all are given the same grade.” Equity lowers standards for most, especially Blacks who already fail to develop competencies that will enhance standards well into the future. Equity will only result in a population of unskilled and uneducated people pushed to be lazy because it results in the opposite of encouraging responsibility and self-reliance, it engenders victim hood.

Equity is a measure of sameness compared to equality which is a measure of the individual spirit – the total opposite of sameness. Equity abrogates the necessity of the individual creative spirit and work ethic because the result is given and not created whereas equality allows all to make personal choices to seize on the opportunities we choose, select and make for ourselves. Equity is based on collective responsibility in contradiction to equality which is based on personal responsibility. No one supports equity, if they did, the NBA and NFL would have equity on the playing field at all positions. In fact it would reflect all of America by having women, Asians, Latino and whites in the proportion of their representation in the country. Equity means that being the best and earning based on merit is worthless – only what group you represent matters. Fact is some people are taller, faster and work harder at sports like basketball than others and therefore should be rewarded for this effort and biology. The same is true for writing, science, medicine and computer programming. I seek out the best doctor for skill not his skin color, who they bone or sex. If I study Geology, I want the most competent geologist teaching me, do not select them because they are black, short, lesbian or transgender. The fact is all people are different and equity is a false idea.

Theoretically all is well now with the Biden administration taking over the reins of the US. Government. In his first days, he has signed more executive actions into law than his last 4 predecessor combined in the same time period. For example, some of the recent executive actions Biden signed direct the Department of Housing and Urban Development “to take steps necessary to redress racially discriminatory federal housing policies” and purportedly combat xenophobia against Asian American and Pacific Islanders. With respect to the later, he has even banned the factual linking Covid-19 to China.

These are not efforts of moral honesty, but rather a preface for something a lot more nefarious. The Biden administration doesn’t care about issues of marginalized community, they just want to look good and act (what we used to call front) as if they care. Easier to sign fancy paper with big words than put in the work. None of the EAs or EOs he has taken target real issues that these communities continue to suffer from via his policies going back decades. None of these present signings do anything to address the 144 carjacking’s in Chicago so far in 2021 in 22 days, or to help the families of the four girls (ages 12 to 14) charged in a fatal Walmart stabbing in Louisiana, or keep women from being beaten and bitten on the face by mobs of black men in Harlem, or prevent people from being stripped naked, beaten, and robbed in broad daylight in New York City or assist in preparing for the millions of Black kids that during this unscientific politically implemented lock-down and closing of schools, are expected to be a full 12 months behind all other students. The last of these more importantly given that Black households are way less likely than white households to have access to devices and reliable access to the internet. These are not important.

Biden has made clear that his administration will be focused on race and other mundane issues. He demonstrated this when he selected Kamala Harris (got less than 1% in the primary & came into politics as Willie Brown’s mistress) as his vice president, just because she was a woman and Black – something I find dehumanizing because it was not because she was competent or popular. The same can be said for his administration’s desire to look at putting Harriet Tubman on the front of the $20 bill. All of these, as the executive actions, are make-up – cosmetic. The query is why?

The events of 1/6/21 have been exploited for several reasons. The first is to keep Trump from ever seeking or gaining federal office again – thus, the impeachment and trial for “inciting insurrection.” “Inciting insurrection” is another unoccupied phrase. Common sense appears to be gone for no one ask, how could Trump’s speech incite an insurrection if the people who breached the Capitol weren’t even there listening to his speech? Reels of video show the individuals whose insurrection he allegedly incited, at the precise moment he allegedly incited it, were already at the Target and not his speech. The second reason is that if power is the objective, the people in control must have the ability to control thought and vilify all in opposition to their political philosophy. Such will provide justification for establishing a police state, a U.S. style of KGB like the former Soviet Union ran. One in which they can censor what they disapprove of and manufacture positions they support. No undesirable views, or perspectives threatening to their power will be tolerated. The best means to accomplishing this is to use race to supperate power and position by fomenting division.

The true objective of this focus on equity is mass conformity in thought. They believe we all should think a certain way – like them, and if we don’t think or agree we them, we must be radicalized extremist. If you as an individual form your own opinions and think for yourself in contradiction to the preferred political dogma of the ruling coterie, then you are the enemy, you are the jihadist. If you believe in the Second Amendment and support the National African American Gun Association (NAAGA) or National Rifle Association (NRA), then you are a radicalized extremist. This is why there is a sudden push for reeducation camps and increased domestic spying efforts that target U.S. citizens. The concern is what criteria is to be used to determine who is a new age the jihadist, domestic terrorist, white supremacist, anti-democracy racist bigot? Simple, if you attended a Trump rally or not, or if you voted for Trump or not, or if you are pro-life or not, question transgenders in military (military women now are ordered to share their private areas with biological males who claim to be transgender), or believe biological men playing sports with women is wrong, that men and women are biologically, genetically and anatomically different or that abortion is a progressive eugenic practice of genocide that targets the Black community, then you met the criterion.

President Biden is just the man to carry out this task (at least his staff is). We must recall that Biden drafted the central framework of the Patriot Act in 1995 right before the Oklahoma City bombing. It was taken from a bill Biden introduced in said year called the Omnibus Counterterrorism Act of 1995. It proceeded the 2001 Patriot Act in multiple ways. It expanding the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act and wiretap laws and created a new federal crime of “terrorism” that could be summoned based on political beliefs, authorizing the U.S. military to be used in civilian law enforcement and allowing permanent detention of non-U.S. citizens without judicial review. It also allowed secret evidence to be used in prosecutions, and allow the Justice Department to choose crimes to investigate and prosecute based on political beliefs and association.” Subsequently destroying all “constitutional and statutory due process protections” for any person including U.S. Citizens.

Today’s world is very different from just 8 years ago. Used to be a time when democrats would plead not to lump all Muslims as being the same when we spoke of Islamic terrorism, now it is reversed; anyone that believes America is not as racist as they say, or that merit and hard work should be the standard not race or sexuality, is lumped together with one idiot that broke a window and paraded around the U.S. Capitol. I can speak on this because I was raised in the 1960s and saw racism and experienced it firsthand every day. Like then, we wanted peace, unity and harmony. We all want to get along. However, this will be difficult if one suddenly loses their right to petition the government, speak, go to church or move and associate freely for the fear of being branded as an enemy of the state. This is what happens when the political party becomes the state, this is what happens when equity is the priority over equality.

