Five Pelvic Floor Exercises for Men and Women.

(ThyBlackMan.com) The benefits of pelvic floor exercises are many. Also known as Kegel exercises, these physical activities involve tightening and relaxing the pelvic floor muscles. In our body, the pelvic floor is the base area of our abdomen underneath the pelvis. These exercises can help you in many ways and the best thing is, you can do any of them at any time as per your convenience. So here are five best pelvic floor exercises which you can start today to make your pelvic floor muscles stronger.

Quick snatches and slow holds

Sit down, let your body relax and tighten your pelvic floor muscles. If you don’t know how to do it, here’s an explanation for you.

Do you know which muscles you use when you squeeze and hold the part located below your abdomen? In a male body, these muscles are used at the time of erection. So now when you know which muscle we are talking about, sit down and tighten that muscle.

Hold it for some time and then relax. Repeat the movement. You can increase the time limit by holding the muscles for a certain period of time. In the beginning, hold for 5 seconds and then increase the time limit. This exercise is safe for both men and women.

Floor bridges

Lie down on the floor and bend your knees. Keep your feet flat on the ground and your arms should rest by your side. The only movement you’re going to make in this exercise is with your butt. Squeeze it and lift it off the floor. Don’t worry about the pressure you feel on your heels because that’s the only way to push your waist area up. When you reach the highest level you can, start squeezing those muscles and hold for 3 to 5 seconds.

You should inhale and exhale during the process so it will help you focus better. After completing a rep, return to the floor slowly. If you are unable to keep your body up for a long time, just hold the muscles till you reach the floor and then relax.

Wall sit-ups

For wall sit-ups, you lean against a wall facing away from it and maintaining a 90-degree angle with your knees. For a simple wall sit, you can just hold your body in that position for 30 seconds or more as long as you don’t feel pain. When you’re in the wall sit position, involve your pelvic floor muscles. Hold as long as you can while pressing the wall with your back.

Keep your spine straight to maintain the balance. Your knee joint may hurt if you keep moving your back. The more you challenge your balance and control (your power to hold the muscles), the more benefits you will get.

Forearm Plank

It is one of the best for pelvic floor exercises for women and men. First get into forearm plank position and to do this, you have to lie down on the floor with your belly touching the ground. Now move your forearms forward and make sure that your toes are tucked and legs extended. Now lift your body up keeping your forearms and toes on the ground.

Keep your back straight and hips up. Now squeeze your pelvic floor muscles as tight as you can and hold for 5 to 30 seconds. Return on the ground by lowering your knees. Once the knees touch the ground, you will feel less weight on your forearms. Squeeze again and wait as long as possible. Exhale and lie down on the floor again.

Dead Bug

The dead bug is also known as dead bug crunch. It can make your pelvic floor muscles stronger and it can also improve your overall fitness. Lie down on your back and extend your hands above your head. Keep your hips and feet up to 90 degrees. Now get adjusted to this position and while you’re on the floor, practice squeezing, holding and then relaxing for some time.

Start the exercise by extending one arm and one leg above the ground. Start with the right hand and the right leg and move them up at the same time. Stay in this position for 2 to 5 seconds and then repeat the movement with your left arm and leg.

These pelvic floor exercises can reduce the risk of prolapse in women. The exercises can help women recover faster and better from surgery and childbirth. Increased orgasmic potential and sensation are also the benefits. For men, these exercises improve control over erections and ejaculation. These pelvic floor exercises can also improve your control over bowel and bladder function.

