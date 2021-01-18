You are here: Home Health / 30-day Fitness Challenge, For Fitness Enthusiast’.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Are you planning to attend an important event in the following month and wanted to look slimmer on that day? Are you’re clothes not fitting you enough now? Or are you someone who just desires to turn into a healthier lifestyle?

Maybe it’s time to challenge yourself in the next 30 days. With the right goal and motivation, you’ll find yourself back in shape in no time. But before you proceed, here are some tips you that may help you succeed in your fitness challenge:

Create goals.

With this 30-day fitness challenge, our main goal is to create a habit of exercising and working out. To add motivation to it, set your own personal goals. For example, you wanted to lose weight, set a specific pounds you want to lose from your current weight. Be specific and realistic as well.

Set an alarm.

Because this will be a new routine for you, you may need to set an alarm to remind you to work out. Set the alarm for at least 1 hour earlier from your usual wake up time. Make sure that you wouldn’t compromise any important task you need to do in the morning.

Find a fitness buddy.

As they always say, “Two is better than one.” This is especially true in reaching your fitness goals. You may even find it more fun and less tiring. Invite your friends, your partner, or even your kids if you have one and make it a family fitness goal.

Stretch and cool down.

It is a must to do a warm-up first. Doing some stretching before working out will help you increase your blood rate which will make you more energized. Aside from that, it will prevent you from any possible injuries as this will reduce muscular tension and improves overall functional performance. It is also important to take rest days to help your muscles relax and relieve muscle aches.

Don’t put pressure on yourself.

Enjoy what you are doing. Play upbeat songs to pump up your energy levels if needed. While you need to monitor progress, don’t feel bad if you see no difference. Focus on your goal and be happy with the gradual process.

Are you ready?

Day 1 5 push-ups 20 squats 1-minute plank Day 2 5 push-ups 20 lunges 1-minute plank Day 3 20 lunges 15 crunches 5 jumping jacks Day 4 25 squats 20 crunches 5 jumping jacks Day 5 REST DAY Day 6 10 push-ups 25 squats 1-minute plank Day 7 10 push-ups 25 lunges 1-minute plank Day 8 25 lunges 20 crunches 10 jumping jacks Day 9 30 squats 25 crunches 10 jumping jacks Day 10 REST DAY Day 11 15 push-ups 30 squats 2-minute plank Day 12 15 push-ups 20 lunges 1-minute plank Day 13 30 lunges 25 crunches 15 jumping jacks Day 14 35 squats 30 crunches 15 jumping jacks Day 15 REST DAY Day 16 20 push-ups 35 squats 2-minute plank Day 17 20 push-ups 25 lunges 2-minute plank Day 18 35 lunges 30 crunches 20 jumping jacks Day 19 40 squats 35 crunches 20 jumping jacks Day 20 REST DAY Day 21 25 push-ups 40 squats 3-minute plank Day 22 25 push-ups 30 lunges 3-minute plank Day 23 40 lunges 35 crunches 25 jumping jacks Day 24 45 squats 40 crunches 25 jumping jacks Day 25 REST DAY Day 26 30 push-ups 45 squats 3-minute plank Day 27 30 push-ups 35 lunges 3-minute plank Day 28 45 lunges 40 crunches 30 jumping jacks Day 29 50 squats 45 crunches 30 jumping jacks Day 30 Congratulations! You made it!

Crunches:

This exercise focuses on the abdominal muscles and is a great exercise to burn calories in the body. It also helps improve posture and increases muscle flexibility in targeted areas.

Push-ups:

It is an effective exercise in strengthening and building upper body muscles. It targets the shoulders, triceps, and pectoral muscles. This is the kind of exercise with lesser risks for injuries as this can be performed every day.

Lunges:

The counterpart of push-ups, lunges target the muscles on the lower part of your body. It works in maintaining the buttocks and legs in shape.

Plank:

Planking is one of the best exercises as this focuses on your core strength. It also helps in reducing back pain and keeping a strong support on the spinal column. You can do a variation of planks if you find the standard plank too easy.

Jumping jacks:

This is a cardio exercise that helps keep your heart healthy. It is a great exercise and a great full-body workout as well.

To make it more effective, incorporate other healthy lifestyles such as consuming enough servings of protein-riched foods, fruits, and vegetables on your diet and getting proper hydration. You may also modify and alternate routines if you think your muscles are aching.

