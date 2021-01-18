Tuesday, January 19, 2021

30-day Fitness Challenge, For Fitness Enthusiast'.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Are you planning to attend an important event in the following month and wanted to look slimmer on that day? Are you’re clothes not fitting you enough now? Or are you someone who just desires to turn into a healthier lifestyle?

Maybe it’s time to challenge yourself in the next 30 days. With the right goal and motivation, you’ll find yourself back in shape in no time. But before you proceed, here are some tips you that may help you succeed in your fitness challenge:

Create goals.

With this 30-day fitness challenge, our main goal is to create a habit of exercising and working out. To add motivation to it, set your own personal goals. For example, you wanted to lose weight, set a specific pounds you want to lose from your current weight. Be specific and realistic as well.

push ups

Set an alarm.

Because this will be a new routine for you, you may need to set an alarm to remind you to work out. Set the alarm for at least 1 hour earlier from your usual wake up time. Make sure that you wouldn’t compromise any important task you need to do in the morning. 

Find a fitness buddy.

As they always say, “Two is better than one.” This is especially true in reaching your fitness goals. You may even find it more fun and less tiring. Invite your friends, your partner, or even your kids if you have one and make it a family fitness goal. 

Stretch and cool down.

It is a must to do a warm-up first. Doing some stretching before working out will help you increase your blood rate which will make you more energized. Aside from that, it will prevent you from any possible injuries as this will reduce muscular tension and improves overall functional performance. It is also important to take rest days to help your muscles relax and relieve muscle aches.

Don’t put pressure on yourself.

Enjoy what you are doing. Play upbeat songs to pump up your energy levels if needed. While you need to monitor progress, don’t feel bad if you see no difference. Focus on your goal and be happy with the gradual process. 

Are you ready? 

Day 1

5 push-ups

20 squats

1-minute plank

 Day 2

5 push-ups

20 lunges

1-minute plank

 Day 3

20 lunges

15 crunches

5 jumping jacks

 Day 4

25 squats

20 crunches

5 jumping jacks

 Day 5

REST DAY
Day 6

10 push-ups

25 squats

1-minute plank

 Day 7

10 push-ups

25 lunges

1-minute plank

 Day 8

25 lunges

20 crunches

10 jumping jacks

 Day 9

30 squats

25 crunches

10 jumping jacks

 Day 10

REST DAY
Day 11

15 push-ups

30 squats

2-minute plank

 Day 12

15 push-ups

20 lunges

1-minute plank

 Day 13

30 lunges

25 crunches

15 jumping jacks

 Day 14

35 squats

30 crunches

15 jumping jacks

 Day 15

REST DAY
Day 16

20 push-ups

35 squats

2-minute plank

 Day 17

20 push-ups

25 lunges

2-minute plank

 Day 18

35 lunges

30 crunches

20 jumping jacks

 Day 19

40 squats

35 crunches

20 jumping jacks

 Day 20

REST DAY
Day 21

25 push-ups

40 squats

3-minute plank

 Day 22

25 push-ups

30 lunges

3-minute plank

 Day 23

40 lunges

35 crunches

25 jumping jacks

 Day 24

45 squats

40 crunches

25 jumping jacks

 Day 25

REST DAY
Day 26

30 push-ups

45 squats

3-minute plank

 Day 27

30 push-ups

35 lunges

3-minute plank

 Day 28

45 lunges

40 crunches

30 jumping jacks

 Day 29

50 squats

45 crunches

30 jumping jacks

 Day 30

Congratulations! You made it!

 

Crunches:

This exercise focuses on the abdominal muscles and is a great exercise to burn calories in the body. It also helps improve posture and increases muscle flexibility in targeted areas.

Push-ups:

It is an effective exercise in strengthening and building upper body muscles. It targets the shoulders, triceps, and pectoral muscles. This is the kind of exercise with lesser risks for injuries as this can be performed every day. 

Lunges:

The counterpart of push-ups, lunges target the muscles on the lower part of your body. It works in maintaining the buttocks and legs in shape. 

Plank:

Planking is one of the best exercises as this focuses on your core strength. It also helps in reducing back pain and keeping a strong support on the spinal column. You can do a variation of planks if you find the standard plank too easy. 

Jumping jacks:

This is a cardio exercise that helps keep your heart healthy. It is a great exercise and a great full-body workout as well.

To make it more effective, incorporate other healthy lifestyles such as consuming enough servings of protein-riched foods, fruits, and vegetables on your diet and getting proper hydration. You may also modify and alternate routines if you think your muscles are aching.

Staff Writer; Ellie Carter


