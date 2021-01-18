You are here: Home Health / 2020: The 5th Worst Year Of My Life.

2020: The 5th Worst Year Of My Life.

(ThyBlackMan.com) 2020 will forever go down in infamy by many people as being The Worst Year Of Their Lives, but for me personally it will always be The 5th Worst Year Of My Life.

2020 saw many people get let go or furloughed from their jobs, losing relatives and friends to COVID, not being able to travel for long periods of time due to extreme travel restrictions, and all the other crazy stuff that came with 2020.

2020 was also one of the worst years in the history of the black community in America because we lost numerous well known black figures from basketball legend Kobe Bryant, wrestler Shad Gasphard, actor Chadwick Boseman, and actor Tony Lister Jr.

The wrestling scene and in particular the indie wrestling scene took a massive hit during The Pandemic Era in 2020 when many indie promoters cancelled events and many indie wrestlers had to cancel bookings due to The Pandemic’s stranglehold for many months until they started to slowly having shows again over the summer, so hopefully this year in 2021, things will be much better than they were in 2020 despite the fact we’re still in The Pandemic Era.

Note: Also, many wrestlers both from the mainstream and indie promotions had also got bitten by The COVID Bug in 2020 when they announced on their social media pages that they had tested positive for COVID.

I don’t have too many good things to say about 2020 other than the fact that I finally managed to get a Nintendo Switch as an early birthday present in the summer and the fact that the video game industry made much more money than the music and movie industries, but other than that I absolutely despise 2020. 2020 can go to hell as far as I am concerned.

Before The Pandemic, I was very excited for the upcoming Comic Convention aka 2020 River Region Comic Con because I purchased a ticket for the event in advance so that I don’t purchase a ticket in the 11th hour aka last minute. And then just approximately a day before the event, I got an email from one of the organizers of the event saying “We have on record that you pre-paid for your tickets and we are unable to refund you. However, your purchase(s) are recorded and they will automatically carry over to the next event. At this time we are unsure when that will be as the city of Montgomery deals with the COVID-19 outbreak.”

When I got that email from one of the organizers a day before the event and read it, I was absolutely upset because I had bought a ticket in anticipation and excitement only to then have the event be canceled because of The Pandemic absolutely devastated me. I wasn’t sure what the rest of 2020 would hold as I soon found out that was the last thing I remember prior to The Pandemic Era taking place.

The Conclusion – As mostly atrocious as 2020 was to many people especially myself, but there are four other years in my life that have been much worse than 2020. 2020 will definitely go down as one of the top 5 years that I won’t ever fondly look back on very much at all.

Staff Writer; Kwame Shakir (aka Joe D.)