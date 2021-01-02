You are here: Home Ent. / Ain’t Nothing Like The Old School Part 2.

Ain’t Nothing Like The Old School Part 2.

(ThyBlackMan.com) As with Part 1, I continue my “Ain’t Nothing Like The Old School” series where I write about some of my favorite memories from my childhood years and not all my childhood memories were memorable ones either.

During my childhood days in my old neighborhood, there used to be a corner store called “Mr. Joe’s Corner Store” that was about at least a 5 minute walk from my old house. I remember my grandma would often give me money whenever I asked because I absolutely loved eating “Little Debbie’s” snacks as a kid and still do to this day. I remember going to the corner store and buying 4 “Little Debbie’s” cakes that used to be 25 cents back then as opposed to some of the snack being 50 cents and even a dollar nowadays which is absolutely ridiculous. I even remember when I didn’t have money, I would sometimes five finger the snacks like Nutty Buddy & Oatmeal Cream Pie being my two personal favorite “Little Debbie’s” snacks while the owner either wasn’t looking or wasn’t there.

Another one of my favorite childhood memories was asking my grandma if she could buy me a Sega Genesis for my birthday because my older brother at the time had NES, SNES, & Sega Genesis console in his room where he often kept people like me out of his room. The only time you can even play video games in his room was when either he was sleep or not in the room. So on my birthday, I got a Sega Genesis and I was so happy and relieved that I finally had my own Sega Genesis to play video games on. The legendary console also came with the rare 6-Pak cartridge that I absolutely played so often which I actually credit for helping me develop skills in other areas outside of just being an avid gamer over the years. Getting a Sega Genesis for my 10th birthday will always be my personal favorite birthday.

Also another favorite childhood memory of mine is actually my personal favorite Christmas Day ever was when I was 13 years old, my dad had bought me a Nintendo 64 and I remember just celebrating and being so excited at the fact that I had my very own personal Nintendo 64 console that came along with Doom 64 which I absolutely loved blasting away the demons, ghosts, and zombies in that game like I was “The Terminator.” I definitely managed to make it very far in that game because of a cheat code that granted the player invincibility except for certain things that is. My other favorite games that I loved to play during The Nintendo 64 Era were the best period ever for wrestling video games which were the classic AKI games that ran the famous AKI engine such as Virtual Pro Wrestling 2, WCW/nWo Revenge, WrestleMania 2000, & No Mercy which are all classic wrestling video game masterpieces in their own unique ways which are still revered by many older wrestling fans like myself to this very day.

The Conclusion – There’s absolutely nothing wrong with going back down memory lane to revisit old memories from your past even if they’re not the most memorable ones.

Staff Writer; Kwame Shakir (aka Joe D.)