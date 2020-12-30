President Elect Joe Biden Has No Mandate.

(ThyBlackMan.com) If Joe Biden is sworn in as president of the United States in January, many Democrats and their friends in the liberal media will instantly claim that he has a mandate.

They will be mistaken.

Joe Biden does not have a mandate to effect change, and no amount of complaining from the professional left will change this fact.

The same people who will champion Biden’s non-existent mandate have fought President Trump for four years. They cast doubt on his 2016 victory, they investigated him and members of his team, they claimed he was mentally unfit for office, they called him an asset of Russia, and actively sought to ruin almost anyone who defended him.

These same people who cast doubt on the outcome of the 2016 election for four years now have the audacity to demand fealty. The same election interference they swore stole the 2016 election for Trump is now branded a conspiracy theory if you dare question Biden’s victory.

Democrats who enlisted Yale psychiatrist Bandy Lee to declare Trump mentally unfit for the presidency, will now sneer if you question Joe Biden’s obviously frail mental state. Even Bandy Lee is suddenly no longer willing to offer a diagnosis from afar.

Contrary to popular opinion in the media, Trump actually had a mandate. He beat Hillary Clinton, one of the most powerful and well connected players in American politics of the last 50 years.

The people who elected Trump in 2016 gave him a clear mandate. They wanted him to clean up corruption in Washington, protect America’s borders, care about the abandoned middle class, reverse unfair trade policies, end the endless wars, promote the United States Constitution in the judiciary, and be a cheerleader for America.

What is Joe Biden’s supposed mandate? To further the stranglehold the D.C. establishment has on the lives of ordinary Americans? To continue the wars in the Middle East and begin new ones? To place a bigger tax burden on the middle class engine of America’s economy? To advance the left’s efforts to divide Americans by race? Who wants this?

In the 2008 election, Obama was an electric figure. Even his critics couldn’t deny that he drew massive crowds wherever he appeared. His YouTube videos got thousands of likes, shares, and comments.

For Democrats, Obama was an inspirational and politically transformational figure. He was elected to bring about change. It was even part of his campaign slogan.

One could make a case that Obama had a mandate, and yet average Americans fought him with everything they could muster. They formed the Tea Party and took control of the House of Representatives as Republicans. Two years later they did the same with the United States Senate.

If Obama’s supposed mandate was rejected by the American people, what chance does Biden have?

In a word? None.

Joe Biden’s election does not even have the confidence of half of the American people, and with good reason. The media can say there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud until they are blue in the face, but that will not surpass common sense. Millions of Americans watched in horror as multiple states stopped counting votes in the middle of the night, only to report hours later that hundreds of thousands of new votes were cast for Joe Biden.

It all seemed to happen in cities that are liberal strongholds, where Democrats control the rules and the counting of the votes.

Patriotic Americans watched the compliant media playing along without question, wondering how such a thing could happen in their country.

The same political and media figures who questioned Trump’s 2016 victory are now telling the American people to sit down and shut up, or be cancelled.

This is a mandate?

Now that Joe Biden has claimed victory, he professes a desire for national unity. He thinks Trump supporters will forget that he accused them of being racists and worse. They won’t. He thinks people don’t realize that he pushed lies like the ‘fine people’ hoax and Russian collusion. He actually believes people won’t connect the dots between his family and Communist China.

He could not be more wrong.

Joe Biden has no mandate. Millions of Americans will never even accept him as the legitimate president of the United States, and they will have far better reasons to do so than any of President Trump’s harshest critics ever did.

Written by Mike LaChance

Official website; https://twitter.com/MikeLaChance33