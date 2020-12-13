Misc. / You are here: Home Tech/Internet / Apple Hacked: 10 Times Hackers Proved Apple Products aren’t Hack Proof Fan Boys.

Apple Hacked: 10 Times Hackers Proved Apple Products aren’t Hack Proof Fan Boys.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry

(ThyBlackMan.com) Apple fanatics or fanboys say a lot about Apple and its security system. Those who know much about the tech world and respect different opinions understand that nothing on the internet or in the programming world is hack-proof be it Apple, Android or anything else. This post is not meant to criticize Apple products or their vulnerability to cybercrime, but it’s an eye opener for those who blindly trust the myths and choose Apple only because they think it’s safe and Apple products can’t be hacked.

The whole Apple community was shocked to see when Apple’s devices and services were hacked. Here we have compiled a list of ten incidents when hackers managed to show the world that nothing is hack proof. Take a look for yourself.

When a teenager hacked into Apple’s corporate network

In August 2018, an Australian teenager was found guilty of hacking into Apple’s network. He dreamed about working at Apple and reportedly stole around 90GB of secure data. The 16-year old boy stored all the data in a folder titled “hacky hack hack.” Later Apple confirmed that the breach didn’t affect its customers and notified FBI about the same.

iCloud leaks of celebrity nude photos

This is probably the biggest Apple hack that happened in 2014 when nude photos of celebrities were leaked from their iCloud account. Many people including Jennifer Lawrence were the victim of that cybercrime. Hackers were successful in gaining access to iCloud photo libraries by exploiting a lack of security in Apple’s iCloud. Brute force attacks against the users’ iCloud passwords allowed hacked to steal over 500 private pictures of celebrities.

Apple and the ‘Skeleton Key’

At an event called Hack In The Box in 2018, a cybersecurity expert Don A. Bailey warned Apple that the company’s software and hardware solutions in IoT space can work against the Apple products. His theory, which he also proved, suggests that it’s easy for hackers to hack into smart appliances and devices connected to iOS. If that happens, hackers can easily steal secrets from the network. They can break into the users’ private Wi-Fi network as well. Apple has confirmed that it has been working on addressing the issues.

Vulnerabilities in CPUs

Security researchers and even Apple have confirmed that all the iOS devices and Mac systems are affected by two security issues known as Spectre and Meltdown. Nearly all the modern processors and operating systems are at risk. Apple confirmed that Apple Watch remains unaffected and for other devices and software services, the company rolled out updates to help defend against these problems.

No iPhone is secure

Based in Israel, a company called Cellebrite works with many investigation agencies across the world. Earlier this year, a report suggested that the company with Michigan law enforcement broke into someone’s iOS 11 device. According to reports, they managed to hack the iPhone X and extracted the data stored on the device. There are some more companies active in Israel and different parts of the world and most of them keep changing their names.

The locked iPhone hack

In 2013, a Spanish YouTube user uploaded a video in which he was seen using a locked iPhone’s features. The trick was very simple and later it was confirmed by many tech bloggers. The YouTuber showed us how easy it was to hack a locked iPhone. By simply calling it from another number and hanging up the call, one could easily bypass the phone’s passwords and can access certain features like contacts, photos, and recent messages. Later Apple confirmed that there was a bug and then they fixed it.

XcodeGhost malware

Apple claims that they check codes carefully and developers who add their apps to the Apple library are provided with a secure platform. The XcodeGhost malware proved that Apple made a big mistake. Rather than attacking Apple devices, hackers compromised the entire Xcode framework which is controlled by Apple. Developers use this platform to develop new apps. Hackers infected the entire system and challenged Apple’s security system.

The first ransomware attack

Ransomware has been a lucrative threat for hackers. It caused financial losses of over $1 billion in 2017 alone. A ransomware called KeRanger was spread through a file sharing tool. Files on the infected devices got encrypted and hackers started demanding payment in Bitcoin. Hackers managed to compromise the official website of an application and bundled the ransomware with the app using Apple Developer certificate. When the news of the security breach came, Apple rushed to address the issues.

FBI & the iPhone 5 mystery

FBI wanted to unlock an iPhone 5C to solve the case of San Bernardino shooting in 2015. When Apple turned down the requests, FBI took the help of a mysterious hacker and got the phone unlocked successfully. FBI declined to reveal how much money it paid and who cracked the iPhone 5C for the agency. The move was successful and the mysterious hacker proved that no iPhone device is hack proof.

Crapware

Crapware, adware or bloatware are common in Windows and Android space, but when it comes to Apple’s iOS and Mac, some people think that these threats don’t exist in the Apple world. Sadly, crapware like MacInstallCore and MacKeeper have proved that nothing is 100 percent secure in the digital space not even the products of the world’s most valuable company.

Staff Writer; Corey Shaw

Have any Tech Tips? News? Hit up our Tech Guru at; CoreyS@ThyBlackMan.com