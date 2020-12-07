Weekly Columns / You are here: Home Opinion / 4 Exciting Layover Cities to Explore On Your Way to Nepal.

4 Exciting Layover Cities to Explore On Your Way to Nepal.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) Every year, thousands of travelers set out on an adventure, leading them to the mystical lands of Nepal. The traditional markets of Kathmandu, the enlightenment of the hundreds of temples and the heights of Mt. Everest continually draws visitors to this singular destination.

With so much to offer, Nepal has become a popular destination for travelers around the world. The journey is as important as the destination in any thrilling vacation. Since Nepal is a world away from many travelers’ home countries, the route you choose to Nepal can offer some exciting opportunities.

Many travel itineraries destined for Nepal include one or more layovers in some of the most exotic and entertaining cities and countries in the world. You could explore ancient temples or dine at the best restaurants before you arrive at your final destination. Why not take the time that you have during your travel stop to pack more sights into your trip? Let’s take a look at a few of the best layovers on your way to Nepal.

Qatar

This exotic Arabic nation holds the mystique of a time that is now lost. If you have a layover of more than five hours, Hamad International Airport offers a free city tour for guests. A layover in Qatar is not complete without a taste of the local cuisine. Take a bite of traditional Arabian cuisine at the Qataf Cafe or be hosted to a traditional Qatar tea and sweets.

If you have a short layover, you can enjoy some luxury shopping right at the airport. Hamad airport is host to some of the finest boutiques including Chanel, Cartier and Armani. For a true adventure, you can enjoy a half day of adventure on the dunes with a dessert tour. Get your thrills riding 4×4 vehicles across the sands of the pristine desert.

Ras Al Khaimah

This UAE member is not as well known as it’s neighbor Dubai, but is well worth the stopover for those that enjoy an authentic ancient experience. Enjoy a traditional meal along the shores of Flamingo Beach at one of the many stylish cafes and restaurants. For the ultimate “Arabian Nights” style experience, you can visit Ras Al Khaimah Restaurants to enjoy elegant, relaxing and luxurious authentic food and entertainment.

Hong Kong

If you have some time during your layover enroute to Nepal, you won’t be disappointed when you explore the modern oasis of Hong Kong. The city itself is a short ride from the airport if you only have a few hours to spare during your layover.

Visit the Po Lin Monastery that is the home to the largest sitting Buddha statue in the world. Walk the lush gardens and be overwhelmed by the beauty of this traditional temple.

Explore the epic shoreline for an unparalleled view of Hong Kong Harbor on a Star Ferry Harbor tour. Enjoy the skyline without the crowds and stay for the Symphony of Lights show in the evening.

Istanbul

If you are traveling from Europe to Nepal, you may be lucky enough to enjoy a layover in Istanbul. This magical and ancient city has so much to offer tourists even if you can only spend a few hours. Istanbul has an excellent public transportation system that will shuttle you from the airport to any destination that you desire.

You can’t miss a visit to Sultanahmet Square where you will have the chance to see the Hagia Sophia, the Blue Mosque and the Basilica Cistern all within minutes of each other. Alternatively, enjoy the unique covered shopping mecca at the Grand Bizarre where you can pick up souvenirs, jewelry and textiles.

Your trip to Nepal will undoubtedly be an adventure of a lifetime. Expand your trip by taking the opportunity to explore some of these short-stop destinations along your journey.

Staff Writer; Joe Jackson