Could Donald Trump Have Been Our First 100 Million-Vote President?

Could Donald Trump Have Been Our First 100 Million-Vote President?

(ThyBlackMan.com) My latest book is titled “TRUMP RULES.” It’s about the one-of-a-kind rules that have empowered Donald J. Trump to become perhaps the greatest warrior and winner in the history of American business and politics. I’m proud and honored to report that, at this writing, my book is a No. 1 Amazon bestseller in multiple categories.

But I’m sure millions of liberals, assorted Democrats with Trump Derangement Syndrome and never-Trump RINOS would ask the question “How is Trump a winner, when he just lost the presidency?” That’s a valid question. I hope you’re sitting down. Please buckle your seat belts. Here’s my bold answer.

First, whether President Trump wins or loses this election, he’s already established his legacy as one of the biggest winners, if not the biggest, in America’s great history. He is the only human being in history to become a billionaire businessman and president of the United States, commander of the military and leader of the free world. That’s a pretty good resume.

Trump is also the only human being in history to reach the pinnacle of business, real estate, branding, celebrity, Hollywood, publishing and politics.

He’s built and owned the most iconic buildings in America. He’s had one of the most bestselling books ever, “The Art of the Deal.” He’s produced and starred in one of the most successful reality TV shows ever, “Celebrity Apprentice.”

Donald Trump’s certainly one of the most talked-about human beings in world history. Love him or hate him, other than Jesus or Muhammed, his name has been on the most lips.

So, yes, President Trump, regardless of whether he wins or loses this election, is one of the biggest winners ever.

Now to the election. Trump won the biggest upset in U.S. presidential history in 2016. And in 2020, he added over 10 million votes!

Did you know that? I’m guessing not, because the lying, “fake news,” mainstream media never mentions it. But Trump got over 10 million more votes than last time — when he won. That’s definitely the definition of a remarkable winner.

But that’s not the really amazing part. Trump added 10 million new voters under the most difficult circumstances ever experienced by any political leader in world history. It was four years of everyone against Trump. He was General Custer updated for the 21st century.

Donald Trump was surrounded by enemies — from the media, social media, Hollywood, lawyers, lobbyists, globalists, billionaires, unions, the D.C. swamp, the deep state, virtually every government agency and every federal employee. Everyone hated Trump.

Donald Trump faced 95% negative news coverage. Trump faced 95% negative polls that falsely painted him as a landslide loser.

Twenty-four hours a day, Trump was painted as evil, immoral, racist, Hitler, a Nazi, the Ku Klux Klan, a white extremist, despicable and deplorable.

On social media, every hour of every day, millions of his enemies wish he would be assassinated, tortured, imprisoned or die of COVID-19.

In the face of all of that, Trump added over 10 million new voters.

What if there had never been 95% negative news coverage? Or former special council Robert Mueller’s investigation? What if there had never been false accusations of Russian collusion in the 2016 election? What if there had never been impeachment hearings over a perfectly legal phone call with the president of Ukraine?

Trump’s powerhouse lawyers L. Lin Wood and Sidney Powell have both confidently stated that the election was stolen. They say Trump won by a landslide. They say they have proof that computer software was used to delete or switch millions of Trump votes.

We already know that in just one Michigan county, 3,000 Trump votes counted by the Dominion ballot scanners and reporting software were reported as being votes for Biden. We know that same Dominion software was used in 30 states — including all the important swing states.

We already know in Georgia, just one batch of votes in one county was miscounted in a way that added over 9,600 votes for Biden. How many other counties and states across America mislabeled or miscounted votes?

We have already heard that in Democratic-controlled cities across America, Republican witnesses weren’t allowed in the room as the votes were counted. How many millions of Trump votes were switched to Biden?

There have been reports of Trump voters who physically voted but whose votes never registered.

There have been reports of Trump voters who showed up to vote yet were told someone had already voted for them via mail-in ballot.

The brilliant and highly credible Powell swears Trump actually got over 80 million votes, not the 73 million that were counted. But is it possible he got even more?

Without all that cheating, vote switching, and four years of fake news and fake polls to suppress Trump voters, I think it’s easy to argue Trump might have been our first 100 million-vote president.

And that, my friends, is why I believe so strongly in the magical “TRUMP RULES.” Win or lose, President Trump is arguably the greatest warrior and winner in the history of American business and politics.

But when it comes to this election, never say never. This chapter hasn’t been finalized. The mainstream media may be in for the shock of a lifetime. Never bet against Trump.

Written by Wayne Allyn Root

Official website; http://rootforamerica.com/