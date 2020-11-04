Money / You are here: Home Business / How to Use Social Media to Promote Your Business in 2020.

How to Use Social Media to Promote Your Business in 2020.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) Let’s face it; this year has been tough for all of us. If you are a small business owner, you may have felt the pressure even more than most people. You may have lost clients due to the economic recession or seen a reduction in customers. While you may have seen a hit to your profits, all is not lost.

Although most consumers and clients will have been at least somewhat affected by the recession, there are most likely still plenty for you to market your business to, and you may be able to attract new customers and clients who can still afford your products or services. If you are looking to save your business by bringing in a lucrative new client base, you may need to put some time and effort into your marketing to attract them!

Why Marketing Can Help You

The most worthwhile area of marketing for most businesses these days is digital marketing (otherwise known as online marketing). Digital marketing encompasses a variety of different methods and techniques, such as Search Engine Optimization (or SEO) and social media marketing to help customers find what they need. So the most obvious way this can help you is by supplying you with more customers. However, there are other ways. You could always start to offer marketing yourself and building up a bigger client base.

The problem is: SEO is a pretty complex science that frequently changes to adapt to new technology. SEO techniques can be learned with time and effort, but many businesses choose to enlist the help of digital marketing companies like Click Intelligence to help develop and implement an effective SEO service for their business.

While you start to offer marketing yourself, you need to find ways to be more visible. One excellent way to this quickly is through social media marketing. This guide will explore a few tips for using social media to promote your business and marketing services to the right audience in 2020.

Choose Buyer and Brand Personas

In marketing terms, a “buyer persona” is a hypothetical individual who embodies your average target consumer. For example, you may have previously marketed to college students and are now looking to attract clientele with more money to spend on their SEO. In this case, you should think about what qualities your buyer persona should have and adjust your social media content to appeal to them.

Your “brand persona” is another hypothetical individual who would epitomize and encompass the qualities of your brand if it were a living, breathing person! Your brand persona should be appealing to your buyer persona, and you should design your social media content to represent your brand persona.

Sign Up for Social Media Sites

The social media sites that your buyer persona frequents are the sites where you will want your business to have a presence. If you cater to the business world, LinkedIn will probably be useful and TikTok won’t – if your market is teenagers, the opposite may be true! Sites like Facebook and Twitter have a user base of various demographics and allow you to create a business page for free.

Most social media sites also offer you the option of purchasing paid ads. This is usually relatively cheap, and you can test it out on a one-off basis to see how well it works. You can set the age and location of users that you want the ad to target and also see analytic reports of how many people saw and engaged with each ad or post.

Keep Your Accounts Maintained and Professional

Your social media content should aim for a balance of exciting and professional – this exact balance will vary based on your buyer persona and your business sector. It is also important to check your social media accounts regularly (at least twice daily is recommended) to respond to comments or messages.

Staff Writer; Calvin Foster