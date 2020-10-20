Money / You are here: Home Business / Democratic Party Using the Same Old Playbook and It’s Insulting.

Democratic Party Using the Same Old Playbook and It’s Insulting.

(ThyBlackMan.com) If any of us thought the Democratic Party would change, in its use of 3rd Party Programs, as the primary means to attract voters, we have been proven wrong. It’s sorely disappointing, to see they are using the same old playbook, with some tweaks around the margins. Instead of changing, Democrats doubled down on these programs, offering 45 of them. Acknowledging, many voters, Black Americans among them, recognize, 50 years of such programs have not advanced them economically; their talking points, when selling these programs, as the solutions to the woes of the electorate, however, did change.

They are now selling their bags of sugar offerings to various interest groups, as a way to generate generational wealth. They tacitly recognize, Republicans have done a much better job, in generating wealth for its constituencies, the want-to-be-wealthy, the wealthy, millionaires, billionaires and corporations. Republicans, since 1980 have given 5 tax cuts to the wealthy, millionaires, billionaires, and corporations (WMBC’s) and have enacted tax friendly legislation for their supporters.

Democrats, in the meantime, over the last three election cycles are left with cleaning up the economic disasters of Republicans, the 2008 Great Recession and now the recession, due to the pandemic, while letting us know, how badly the Republican Party treats, working class Americans. They constantly shower us, with statistics in regard to income inequality, then present us, with their latest brew of Third Party Programs, as the fix.

So, what’s the definition of 3rd Party Programs? This rendering from Investopedia is helpful; A third party is an individual or entity that is involved in a transaction, but is not one of the principals. Other words, for a third party, to give you more clarity are, a go-between, an intermediary, a mediator, a minor party, a middle man or middle person or even a referee.

In applying this definition to the policies of the Democratic Party, whenever they create a program, they deem helpful to their constituency, there is always a go-between, or a middle man, who is there to determine, whether you qualify for the benefits of those programs. This intermediary can rule you in, or rule you out for whatever the benefits the programs offer, determine the amount, or how long you will receive such benefits. In other words, there is an overseer.

This kind of approach in resolving our economic problems, especially for a large group of people, such as the 21 million unemployed Americans, usually results in incrementalism and is problematic. The reason, 3rd Party Programs, as primary solutions, are problematic and insulting to an intellectually savvy working class electorate, which include a goodly number of blacks, is because it’s a top-down approach. This top-down approach determines, especially for Black America, how long, well-entrenched racists practices, will be handled by the leadership of the Democratic Party.

The top-down approach relies on higher authority figures to determine what policies are best. Let’s examine, a 3rd Party Program, Mr. Biden says, will result in generational wealth to Black Americans, and that is the $15,000 credit to first time home buyers (Note: for an examination of Biden’s weatherization program, click on this link; http://thyblackman.com/2020/08/16/why-dems-3rd-party-programs-aint-building-back-better/ ).

Here is the fine print of that program, taken from the Biden web site and it states the following; “Building off of a temporary tax credit expanded as part of the Recovery Act, this tax credit (program) will be permanent and advanceable, meaning that home buyers receive the tax credit, when they make the purchase instead of waiting to receive the assistance, when they file taxes the following year.”

Notice, the program is a “credit,” and not an out right cash payment of $15,000. Additionally, you have to qualify for the credit by going through a third party. As, you dig deeper, if you go to the site, by clicking on https://joebiden.com/housing/, and click on “temporary tax credit,” you are met with this language, “With some exceptions, (the tax credit) must be repaid and takes the form of … an interest-free loan.”

So, what’s the point being made here, in identifying the shortcomings of this “sugar packet,” promoted by Biden and the Democratic Party leadership, as one that will build generational wealth? Well, like so many 3rd Party Programs, it doesn’t offer a solution to the core problem. In this instance, the core problem of many first time home buyers, especially Black Americans, is the difficulty in coming up with the down payment to purchase a home. These “credits,” if they can be called that, because you may have to pay them back, apply to your income tax; not to the down payment!

This, of course may be the major reason, among others, because of such poorly thought out programs, as this one, many voters say, they aren’t so much voting for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, as against Donald Trump, in this presidential race. With 21 million people out of work and millions more suffering, American workers are desperate for solutions, not the short term sugar offerings of Third Party Programs, which Democrats see, as their bread and butter hook to get elected to office!

You have Trump’s lack of values, principles, blatant racism, cultural politics, bad corona virus response and NO ECONOMIC PLAN for unemployed workers, who have permanently lost their jobs. This election ought to be a SLAM DUNK for Democrats, yet Mr. Trump remains competitive! The Democratic Party’s problem; 3rd Party Programs don’t adequately address, what the Federal Reserve, has identified as the cause of this Economic Downturn, which is the Lack of Consumer Demand.

So, what’s the solution? It is one that has been propagated by Republicans “five times,” since 1980, and without dispute, made their constituencies wealthier. Instead of another tax cut for WBMC’s, why not enact a direct tax cut (not a tax credit), for consumers. The Democratic Party has never advocated a “Direct Consumer Tax Cut.”

It maybe because of the way the Democratic Party leadership looks at our economy, is out of focus. A near 0% interest rate economy, isn’t normal. Baby Boomers, who would be the target of the tax cut, have an equitable number of blacks. Some Baby Boomers, are having difficulty and can use a boost in income. Real unemployment, due to the pandemic is at a 45 year high. Yet, the solution of a 10% Consumer Tax Cut, which could solve all 3 problems, is being ignored, by Democrats.

Lost Demand, due to the virus can be restored with a 10%, $25,000 Demand Side Tax Cut, which will boost retirement income. The newly created Consumer Demand, or Consumer Spending, as a result of the tax cut, will reduce our high unemployment rates, and increased Consumer Spending will give the Federal Reserve, room to normalize our interest rates. Consumer Spending is responsible, for creating 70% of the jobs of this economy and made the United States, the number one, and largest economy in the world.

The generational wealth, Biden says, he espouses for working class Americans and their families, can be achieved and is well within our reach. If he would just step back, adjust his focus, he would readily see, the positive impact of a Doable 10% Consumer Tax Cut. CONSUMPTION Data, show low and middle income Americans are more likely than higher earners to spend “DIRECT benefits” from the government, creating economic growth and millions of jobs. If Mr. Biden is “REALLY seeking generational wealth for average Americans,” the Republican Party has shown anyone, who is paying attention, “five times,” how to achieve that goal.

The black vote will help moderates, within the Democratic Party, get rid of Mr. Trump. However, to those Democratic moderates, in leadership of the Democratic Party, working class Americans and their families and Black America say, don’t take pride, or any satisfaction, in thinking you have put one over on us, again. It is insulting. We know, these 3rd Party Programs, which have a spotty history of success aren’t economically advancing our communities. Capeesh!

