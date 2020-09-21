Uncle Joe Biden Spouts Perpetual Lies.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) Every time he speaks in public, Joe Biden tells lies about Donald Trump. Biden claims that Trump called military casualties, laid to rest in France, ‘suckers’ and ‘losers,’ based on the flimsy Atlantic article. Why the lie? Our Armed Forces support the President. John Bolton, who was onsite at the time, and is no friend of Trump’s, said the claim is “simply false.”

The Lie the Left Won’t Let Die

It’s been more than three years since the protests in Charlottesville, Virginia that turned violent. Since then, the Left’s media machine has perpetuated the “Big Lie” about what President Trump said. In particular, Joe Biden includes the Charlottesville lie in his speeches and his very few public appearances.

Joe Biden’s fabrication that Trump praised white supremacists is completely at odds with the truth: “Excuse me, they didn’t put themselves down as neo-Nazis, and you had some very bad people in that group,” Trump said, verbatim. “But you also had people that were very fine people on both sides. You had people in that group – excuse me, excuse me, I saw the same pictures you did. You had people in that group that were there to protest the taking down of, to them, a very, very important statue and the renaming of a park from Robert E. Lee to another name.”

Days later, Trump said, verbatim, “Racism is evil, and those who cause violence in its name are criminals and thugs, including the KKK, neo-Nazis, white supremacists, and other hate groups that are repugnant to everything we hold dear as Americans.”

How Do They Get Away With It?

While everything Donald Trump does is examined under a microscope, non-stop, Joe Biden’s history of cheating, lies, and covered-up scandals are well-known only to those who pay attention to the facts, and are not diluted by mainstream media cover-ups, spin, whitewashes, and pure propaganda. The lies that Uncle Joe and the Left perpetuate about Trump beg the question: Are lies all that they have? Do they not have anything else to employ?

Joe and his merry backers want you to believe that Donald Trump is a racist who harms black people. Black support for President Trump, however, is rising, with an approval rating of 24 percent, a gargantuan figure for Trump who won only 8 percent of the black vote in 2016. How, exactly, does the President earn a 200 percent approval increase “by being a racist?”

With mere weeks before the presidential election, around the clock, assorted parties will be accusing the president of everything and anything. Why? Joe Biden’s candidacy and the Left’s very existence is grounded in lies, manipulation, and hoaxes, and they have many delivery vehicles in their motor pool. What’s featured on CNN and MSNBC, among other news organizations, usually represents a lie, a biased view, or a hoax. If the Left’s views could stand on their own merit, why would the need to lie?

Every action that Donald Trump takes is to the displeasure of the major news sites. As the Left perpetrates lies and hoaxes, legions of under-informed citizens only catch the sound bites; such as the lie that Trump disparaged World War II veterans during a 2018 visit to France; or that George Papadopoulos, Carter Page, and other minor players in the Trump campaign colluded with Russians to steal the 2016 election, and the mega-lie that Trump himself conspired with Russia; the hoax that an actor, Jussie Smollett, was attacked by two white men wearing MAGA hats; the lie that Covington Catholic High School students belittled a Native American; and the hoax that racial slurs were found on black cadets message boards at the Air Force Academy preparatory school.

Bearing False Witness, or No Witness

Trump’s extraordinary success in the Middle East has been roundly ignored by the media and by Biden. How could they both cover and besmirch the developments at the same time? When they can’t lie about Trump’s activities (largely successes), they proceed as if they never occurred, then fabricate the next lie about something else.

Without lies and hoaxes, Joe Biden, the Left in general, and Democrats, in particular, would have nothing to gin up fear among their base and nothing on which to stand. So, they create falsehoods and elaborate hoaxes that the media breathlessly air. As recently as this August, The Washington Post published a feature titled, “How white supremacy infected Christianity and the Republican Party.”

The problem for Joe Biden and the Democrats, deep into their lies and hoax creations, is that too many people now see them for what they are. Like the boy who cried wolf, the Left has issued so many lies that independent voters, that vital group coveted by both the Left and the Right, now largely ignore the media.

Granted, Democrats fool some of the people all of the time. As each hoax is exposed, however, more people inexorably see Joe Biden and the Democrats for who they are: the party of lies and hoaxes.

Written by Jeff Davidson

Official website; https://twitter.com/jeffdavidson