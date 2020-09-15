Weekly Columns / You are here: Home Opinion / The Democrats Are Trying To Threaten Their Way Into Power.

The Democrats Are Trying To Threaten Their Way Into Power.

(ThyBlackMan.com) There isn’t a degenerate BLM-ANTIFA leftists won’t riot over. Domestic abuser goes after a cop with a knife? Game on. Drug-addled loser gets into a fight with cops and dies of an overdose? Let’s do this. Sexual abuser fights with police? They probably had it coming, grab the Molotov Cocktails. Gang member runs at a cop with a gun in their hand? No justice, no peace! A murderer blows their own head off? Riot anyway, just because. The rage is all that’s important.

Leftists have been waiting for this moment for a long time. Actually, “waiting” is the wrong word. The right word is “planning.”

Decades of liberal indoctrination and miseducation in public schools is finally paying off for Democrats with an energy their candidates could not embody if they took all the cocaine Hunter Biden inhaled throughout his life all at once. And they love it.

But energy driven by hatred isn’t really energy, at least not in any useful sense. It’s destruction looking for a target. Until Donald Trump came along, that hatred was unfocused, directed toward Republicans in general. Being “mad at half the country” wasn’t particularly helpful for the left, too many potential mob members knew Republicans, so the violent rhetoric turned some getable people off.

Early attempts at sustained nationwide movements failed to catch on and petered out.

Remember “Occupy Wall Street”? That was the “great people’s movement” that was going to take down capitalism. It was a false start. Plagued with hygiene and sexual assault issues (which, as I reported in 2011, they encouraged victims to handle in-house and avoid police), the stationary mob fell apart. But they learned from that experience.

Static mobs of mentally unstable people will turn on each other, violently and sexually. CHOP/CHAZ in Seattle reaffirmed that. But BLM-ANTIFA realized a roving mob, one that went home or wherever they go, and reconvenes at night, or commutes around the country, won’t have as much free time on their hands near others to engage in such “inconveniences.” They were ready to be helpful to the Democratic Party, and the Democratic Party was ready for that help.

In the mess of violence, the immediate target became police, but it still, ultimately is the president. Police are just a proxy to keep the fire burning until people vote. That leads us to this new trend on the left: stating plainly that the violence will continue, and probably get worse, unless Donald Trump loses in November.

The Daily Beast reported on a gang of more than 50 “progressive” groups wargaming how to react to any election Joe Biden doesn’t win in a landslide. They’re doing so under the guise of “Republicans will become violent so we have to prepare for violence ourselves, defensively,” but there is only one political side currently terrorizing cities. But if you can’t come out and say you’ll riot if your side loses, you can only imply it.

They’re saying they fear Donald Trump will do something (what, they don’t say) to steal any close election (or, horror of horrors, he wins), and they have to be ready to mobilize. In other words – they’re pre-justifying any violence they deem necessary. It reads like a script for snuff film for freedom in which leftists are portrayed as liberators.

Meanwhile, at The Atlantic, they’re warning, “A loss for Biden, after having been the clear favorite all summer, would provoke mass disillusion with electoral politics as a means of change—at a time when disillusion is already dangerously high.”

The Daily Beast continues these statist groups “worry Biden would concede a contested election too early, with an eye toward ensuring a peaceful transition of power. Inside the coalition, there is dispute over whether Biden should even concede if he wins the popular vote but loses the Electoral College.”

Give the left what they want and there won’t be any trouble. No promises can be made for any other outcome. Democrats are trying to threaten their way to victory, to power. History is replete with examples of political movements using this tactic – a small group of committed radicals attempting to impose their will on an unprepared, unsuspecting, disengaged majority. Win or lose, none of them ended well.

Expect this chorus of casual threats to grow, and do not expect the Democrat Party to denounce them. Joe Biden can’t even bring himself to denounce specific acts of violence by the liberal mob, only issuing general “tsk-tsks” without naming those committing them. It’s the only energy in the party; it’s all they have. And it’s going to continue until we stop it at the ballot box.

Written by Derek Hunter

Official website; http://twitter.com/derekahunter