Six Tips for Taking Care of Your New Hoverboard.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Several years ago, a new tech toy surged onto the scene. Taking after the fictitious floating board made famous by Back To The Future II, the hoverboard became instantly popular.

So now, you’ve finally got your hands on one. However, after spending a small fortune on your model, you want to ensure it remains in good working order. By engaging in regular preventative maintenance, you can get years of enjoyment out of your unit.

Below, we’ll run through six tips that will help you prolong the life of your hoverboard.

1) Fully Charge your Hoverboard Before Each Use

Most hoverboard models are power hogs. These zippy toys can go from full to empty in as little as an hour. If you get your hands on a “fuel-efficient” model, you might get up to four hours of fun. Expressed in terms of distance, a fully charged board will take you roughly 10-15 miles.

Consequently, you’re going to be spending tons of time charging these devices. Depending on the model, they can take an hour or two to recharge. However, do resist the urge to unplug them prematurely. If you run these devices on less than a full charge, you’ll reduce your battery’s life span.

That said, don’t leave your hoverboard plugged in overnight. Smartphones and other electronics stop pulling electrons once they’re full. It’s unclear whether some hoverboard models do the same. If they don’t, these batteries could overheat and explode.

By thinking long-term, you can considerably delay battery replacement, which can get costly. When that day does come, though, you can find a new hoverboard battery here.

2) Let Your Hoverboard Cool Down Between Rides

The first days of hoverboard ownership are hectic ones. Over the past few days, you’ve likely spent much of your free time zipping around. However, we urge restraint.

Here’s why: under intense use, lithium-ion batteries can get hot. Like, really hot. Over time, the heat these units put off can prematurely age internal components. And, if the wrong battery stays hot for too long, they can catch fire and explode.

To be fair, battery explosions are rare events. But, over the long term, wear & tear caused by intensive battery usage can lead to mechanical issues sooner rather than later.

3) Keep Your Wheels/Board Clean

To the untrained eye, the sidewalks in your neighborhood appear clean. In reality, they are coated in dust, pulverized stone, mud, and other gunk. As such, we advise cleaning your wheels daily.

Your hoverboard’s wheels carry whatever they pick up into their housing. From there, this debris can find their way into your hoverboard’s interior. Once there, these bits of junk can interfere with the operation of your board. The same goes for the soles of your shoes, as debris on them can find its way inside via seams.

Every day, wipe down your wheels, board, and rear plate. By doing so, you’ll minimize the amount of debris that finds its way into your hoverboard’s innards. The less that gets in, the lower the probability that things go wrong.

4) Check The Screws Regularly

Over time, the operation of your hoverboard will jolt the screws that hold it together. The looser your hoverboard’s screws, the higher the chance of operational issues occurring.

About once per month, check your hoverboard’s external screws for tightness. Once every quarter or so, check the internal screws that hold the battery/wheels in place. Do this, and your hoverboard will drive properly as long as you have a functioning battery and gyroscope.

5) Don’t Take Your Board “Off-Road”

Your hoverboard is a fun tech toy inspired by a sci-fi movie from the 80s. It is not a mountain bike, nor is it a skateboard. Its mechanics, as engineered, were designed to operate on stable, predictable courses.

Those who operate their hoverboards in bumpy, dirty environments (e.g., gravel paths) are at best shortening its lifespan. At worst, they are putting themselves at risk for injury.

If you value you and your hoverboard’s health, stick to the sidewalk.

6) Store Your Hoverboard In A Dry Place

Right now, you’re riding your hoverboard nearly every day. However, winter will soon be here. Or, the novelty will wear off. Either way, you’ll want to store your hoverboard properly during extended periods of idleness.

When putting your board into storage, stow it in a dry place with excellent ventilation. Musty basements are not ideal for hoverboards. But, if you have no other choice, run a dehumidifier to keep moistness to a minimum.

Get The Most Out Of Your Hoverboard

Hoverboards are still fun and stylish, no matter what the mainstream media thinks. But, they also have a reputation for breaking down prematurely. Often, this isn’t the manufacturer’s fault, as many owners fail to properly care for their board.

To maximize the lifespan of your unit, do what others won’t – perform regular, preventative maintenance. Treat your hoverboard right, and it’ll reward you with years of memories.

Staff Writer; Gary Shaw