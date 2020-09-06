You are here: Home Ent. / 5 Real-Life Events That Deserve a Netflix Series.

5 Real-Life Events That Deserve a Netflix Series.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Almost all the “based on a true story” films and TV shows we see have the elements that people find easy to connect with. The hidden gems can be found in events that took place some time in human history. Here’s a list of real-life events that truly deserve a Netflix series.

The Bloody Benders

Though the story and references of the Bloody Benders have appeared in many movies, television interviews, books, and even video games, a Netflix series about America’s first serial killer family would be more intriguing with all the cinematic techniques we have today. For those who don’t know, the Bloody Benders family lived in Labette County, Kansas in 1871. The four family members, father, mother, son, and daughter used to lure travelers and kill them. When many people disappeared in the area, an investigation began and people found out that the family killed around 20 people. The Benders family escaped and nobody knows for sure what happened to them.

The Greenbrier Ghost

A woman named Elva Zona Heaster was murdered by her husband Erasmus Stribbling Trout Shue who just started anew in Greenbrier County as a blacksmith. Despite her mother’s disapproval, Heaster got married to the man and they started living together. Heaster’s body was found on January 23, 1897, at her home when her mother sent a local boy to her house. Heaster’s husband buried her and didn’t allow anyone to come close to the body. Four weeks after her funeral, Heaster’s spirit appeared in her mother’s dream four times and revealed that she was murdered by her husband. Based on the information, Heaster’s mother convinced local authorities and exhumation was ordered. In the autopsy, it was found that Heaster was murdered by her husband exactly how her spirit described the scenario to her mother. Her husband later admitted the crime committed and was sent to prison.

Amerithrax

A week after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, congressional offices and media houses received anonymous letters and envelopes covered with anthrax. A total of five people died due to anthrax and 17 others got infected. The FBI and its partner agencies conducted many searches across the country and many suspects were brought in for interrogation. One person named Bruce Ivins was thought to have been the mastermind behind the anthrax attacks but there’s no scientific reason that proves he did it. The conclusion drawn after the investigation suggests that the report does not declare anyone guilty or innocent in the case.

Joe Medicine Crow

Regardless of how skilled a Crow Indian is, they need to complete four highly challenging tasks in order to earn the title of War Chief. The title itself is an ancient honor bestowed upon the strongest and the bravest person. One could only get it by proving his capabilities in a war by completing some insanely difficult challenges – touch an enemy without killing him, lead a war party successfully, capture an enemy’s weapon, and steal a horse from an enemy. Joe Medicine Crow, who also received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Obama was a War Chief. He earned a master’s degree in anthropology becoming the first member of the tribe to ever get a master’s. His life story is a solid Netflix show material.

The Strangest Battle of World War II

Almost eight decades ago, the strangest battle of World War II took place. Known as the Battle for Castle Itter, the battle was fought against the Nazi SS by American and German soldiers together. It was the only battle in which German and US soldiers fought side by side. The castle was used for politicians, and prominent figures Nazis wanted to use for potential negotiations. The prisoners included a tennis player, former commander in chief, two former prime ministers, and a trade union leader. The battle was fought in May 1945 and has many interesting events that took place during that time.

