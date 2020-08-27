You are here: Home News / Marcus ‘Mosiah’ Garvey: 8 Lessons from an African Philosopher.

Marcus ‘Mosiah’ Garvey: 8 Lessons from an African Philosopher.

(ThyBlackMan.com) The works of Jamaican renaissance man Marcus Garvey have influenced seminal figures like Malcolm X, Walter Rodney, Frantz Fanon, Bob Marley, Kwame Nkrumah, Min. Louis Farrakhan, Nelson Mandela, Dr. Frances Cress Welsing, Martin Luther King Jr., Ho Min Chin, Fred Hampton, Assata Shakur, Steve Biko, Elijah Muhammad, Mutabaruka, Fela Kuti, Patrice Lumumba, The Rastafari Movement, and many more.

A political activist, publisher, journalist, entrepreneur, orator, and philosopher, Garvey created his literary masterpiece Message to the People three years before his death in 1937.

The following are fundamental insights Garvey provided in the book about excelling in life and business:

Man should have a purpose, and that purpose should always be kept in view. The hope of achieving this purpose should be maintained to the fullest satisfaction of himself.

Negro parents must teach their children Negro history, Negro pride, and self-respect to counteract the white superiority based education they receive from public schools.

Great wealth is made out of commerce and industry.

“…. Man should always be thrifty enough to at least save 15% to 20%, storing it up for making better opportunities when they come and proving for the rainy day.”

“Beauty must be reflected out of your own eyes. A Negro must be beautiful to a Negro, as an Anglo-Saxon is to an Anglo-Saxon. The highest standard of beauty, therefore, for a Negro, is the Negro. Never allow any race to say that your race is not beautiful.”

Don’t keep old ideas, bury them as new ones come.

As you shouldn’t expect another man to give you the clothing that you need to cover your own body, so you should not expect another race to give you the education to challenge their rights to monopoly and mastery. You must take for yourself that which they also want for themselves.

No one is ever too old to learn.

If you are interested in learning more about the life and teachings of Marcus ‘Mosiah’ Garvey, we highly recommend you check out the following literature:

Message To The People | by Marcus Garvey

Philosophy and Opinions of Marcus Garvey Vol. 1 and 2 | by Marcus Garvey and Amy Jacques Garvey

Negro with a Hat: The Rise and Fall of Marcus Garvey | by Colin Grant

Notes For An African World Revolution | by John Henrik Clarke

