U.S. Senator Kamala Harris Is the Perfect Choice for VP.

U.S. Senator Kamala Harris Is the Perfect Choice for VP.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Kamala? Really? Well, one thing is clear: Michelle said NO. Maybe even “Hell NO.”

Don’t get me wrong. Kamala Harris is the perfect choice for Basement Biden’s vice president… if your only criteria is “black female.”

Because, other than that, Sen. Harris offers nothing to Joe Biden. The Kamala Harris VP choice is one of the great mistakes in presidential political history.

Except, of course, Biden wanted and needed a “black female.” Remember, only 24 hours before announcing Harris as his VP choice, 100 black male leaders sent Biden a letter demanding a black female VP or, they promised, he’d lose the election. Enter Kamala. She’s certainly got the credentials … if your only criterion is “black female.”

Let’s look at what Harris actually brings to the Democratic presidential ticket.

First, she is unlikable. She shares the lead in a space formerly owned exclusively by Hillary Clinton. Pretty much everyone who knows Harris doesn’t like her. She is mean and nasty. She was intolerably nasty to Joe Biden during the Democratic presidential debates.

Secondly, that brings up her disastrous presidential campaign. She never won one delegate. Biden’s ship is sinking — even those 100 black male leaders recognized that reality. But how does Harris help? She just ran for president. Democratic voters soundly rejected her. Black voters overwhelmingly rejected her. She was an awful failure. How can she help Biden, when she couldn’t help herself?

No sooner had I written this column than a new Rasmussen poll was released showing one-third of black voters say Harris as VP makes them less likely to vote for Biden. Like I said, no one likes Harris, not even black voters.

Third, Harris publicly stated she believed the females accusing Joe Biden of unwanted touching and sexual assault. Yet she’s willing to be his political partner? She wants him to be president? But I thought she believes the charges against him? Will Harvey Weinstein be joining the Cabinet? I can’t wait for Trump’s television commercials.

Fourth, Harris has the most liberal voting record in the U.S. Senate, to the left of Bernie Sanders’. She supports Medicare for All, free health care for illegal immigrants, open borders, the insane Green New Deal with a $90 trillion price tag, free college and gun confiscation. So, we know her awful, radical, extreme views will motivate conservatives.

Yet somehow, Bernie Sanders liberals despise her, too. She is a very unpopular pick with the noisy radical left of the Democratic Party. Why? As a prosecutor, Harris put over 1,500 people in prison for marijuana offenses, yet she admitted she had smoked marijuana. Like I said, Harris defines “unlikable.”

Fifth, her very public relationship with Willie Brown, who was married when they were spotted together, makes her quite possibly the biggest turnoff in history for Christian voters. But hey, give the Democrats credit. In four years, they’ve gone from a female candidate known for having a husband who cheated on her … to a candidate known for cheating with a married man. I guess that’s progress!

I’ve saved the best for last. I’m no prude when it comes to sex. I was the Libertarian vice presidential nominee in 2008. I believe what you do in the bedroom is your business — as long as it doesn’t cost taxpayers a dime. But Harris received appointments to a California commission and California board from her lover. That came with a $400,000 payoff. That’s corruption.

Every taxpayer has a right to be outraged. Willie Brown used your taxpayer money to pay off his much younger lover. Now she wants to be your vice president. And you thought former President Barack Obama had audacity? I believe Harris should be indicted for theft of taxpayer funds.

Think about this for a moment. What would the media say if President Trump were to have an affair while in office and give his lover two cushy government jobs paying hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars? Can you spell “impeachment”?

Now skip ahead 20 years and imagine if Trump’s lover who accepted hundreds of thousands of dollars of taxpayer money after having sex were now on a Republican presidential ticket.

That’s Harris.

Biden picked her knowing all that? If you’ve ever questioned his judgment and massive decline of cognitive skills, this is the proof positive.

Biden clearly has no idea what he’s doing. But he sure made the perfect VP pick … if the only criteria is “black female.” Or if the definition of “perfect” is perfect for Trump.

Game. Set. Match. Kamala just clinched it for Trump. Thank you, Basement Biden.

Written by Wayne Allyn Root

Official website; http://rootforamerica.com/