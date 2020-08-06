Money / You are here: Home Business / Two Life-Affirming Black Artists To Follow Right Now.

Two Life-Affirming Black Artists To Follow Right Now.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) 2020 has felt like a surreal experience; there has been no rest. Between the coronavirus pandemic to the murder of George Floyd which kickstarted a black revolution around the world; to the looming economic crash; to the upcoming Presidential election; there has been no respite from the sorrow and fear that has haunted us this year. Black Americans have been adversely affected by COVID-19, and the socioeconomic structures of American healthcare have kicked us in the teeth yet again. More and more people are being plunged into debt, which has ruined so many lives in the past. If you need help finding a way out of financial trouble, see www.dtss.us for more.

Despite all the horror, there are two particular artists right now who are killing the game, using this time of adversity to rise up and make incredible work. Here are three life-affirming black artists to follow right now!

1. Daveed Diggs

If you haven’t heard of Daveed Diggs, where have you been? This 38 year old Oakland CA native has been just about everywhere in the past three years. Diggs is a rapper, theatre-maker, actor and singer who found success in Lin Manuel Miranda’s Broadway hit, Hamilton, playing both Thomas Jefferson and Marquis de Lafayette – with an afro, no less. Diggs’ charm, wit, and unapologetically political personality has bled into every piece of work he has made. His rap collective, ‘clipping.,’ have made strides in the past few years, making three albums and even a film, Blindspotting, which hit Netflix in 2018. Blindspotting follows the life of Collin, a black man in his final days of probation after serving a prison sentence, who witnesses the murder of a black man by a white police officer at night. It is a breathtaking movie which explores so much more than race – a must-watch for all.

So what is Diggs doing now? Apart from voicing Sebastian in the latest Disney live-action movie of The Little Mermaid – y’know, no big deal – Daveed Diggs is playing Andre Layton, the lead character in Netflix’s newest adaptation of Snowpiercer. This awesome actor excels in this show about a post-apocalyptic world where all surviving humans live on one train, which is destined to rattle around the earth forever.

2. Beyoncé

Okay, okay – we’ve all heard of Beyoncé. But have you seen her latest project? Beyoncé has become notorious for not spending any time or money on promotion, but simply dropping her work when it’s ready to go, surprising the world and making everyone quake in their boots. Her newest visual album, a full length film complete with music, Black Is King, is a life-affirming deep-dive into the African diaspora, exploring African culture in an astonishing way which raises up black people everywhere. Complete with gorgeous vocals, breathtaking hair and stunning visuals, you have never seen Beyoncé like this before.

Staff Writer; Fred Love