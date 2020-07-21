Joe Biden endorsed Donald Trump’s nationalist agenda – more plagiarism!

(ThyBlackMan.com) Did any of the media report how Democrat Joe Biden’s new slogan of “Buy American” is just a redo of Trump saying “buy American and hire American” as part of his “America First” agenda of the last four years?

Biden wants to get tough on China, and punish companies that manufacture offshore and ship back to the U.S.. Push family values. Spend $700 billion on American-made products.

Joe just endorsed the Trump nationalist agenda. Did the media tell you that?

Joe Biden needs to tell Speaker Pelosi to pass that infrastructure bill from Trump if he is serious about his proposals. Only U.S. companies. Only U.S. employees. Only U.S. products and steel.

And Joe needs to tell Pelosi and the media that the Donald Trump actions against China were right, and so were the tax reforms.

So Joe, did you plagiarize Trump who claimed for four years that “buy American and hire American” would help make America great again – like when you got caught plagiarizing three times before? Did you just cheat again?

For those who forgot, Biden plagiarized during the Democrat primaries against Michael Dukakis, in 1988, and got caught. He used a written document as his own in college. And later, he plagiarized a climate-change plan, passing it off as his own.

Joe is now acting as though Trump did not state “Buy American and hire American” as part of making America great, part of America First. Trump already propose the same general spending plan prior to Biden and only got obstruction from Democrats.

Joe, did you run this “hire American” idea by AOC, George Soros and the high-tech guys since it affects the hiring of immigrants?

And Joe, why didn’t you guys propose any of this anti-globalist stuff when you and Obama had control of the White House for eight years, especially after the 2009 recession? Why didn’t you bring any of this up when the WTO, NATO, NAFTA, the Paris Accord and the Iran Deal were ripping off us Americans?

Sounds suspicious, not trustworthy – like how you threatened to withhold a billion dollars from Ukraine if they did not fire that prosecutor who was investigating your son’s company, Burisma. Very suspicious. Very dishonest.

Why don’t the media ask Joe if he ever had an original idea? Or where he got his current platform of “Buy American”? Why? Because the liberal media cartel already knows the answer.

Biden cheats. And he’s a dolt. The liberal media cartel is protecting him. That cheater-dolt is their choice for president, so they skew the news as positive about Biden and negative about Trump.

Is Joe Biden the kind of leader we need for Americans? Someone who will say anything for votes? A cheater? A dolt? A puppet of the globalists who cannot be trusted to do what he says?

President Trump says exactly what he means and does what he says. Make America great again. America First. Buy American and hire American. That is why Biden is plagiarizing Donald Trump – because the Democratic platform is not as good as the Trump agenda.

Written by Michael Master