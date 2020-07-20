You are here: Home Health / Health And Fitness Guide For Busy Entrepreneurs.

Health And Fitness Guide For Busy Entrepreneurs.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) Finding time to stay in shape and keep fit can be hard for anyone, especially the business entrepreneur. In fact, to some of them it can prove nearly impossible. However, your body requires both attention and care in order to function properly, just like your business venture does.

Leading a healthy lifestyle will be good for both you as well as your business because healthy individuals not only tend to be happier but more productive as well.

Being fit shows perseverance, dedication, commitment and action. Basically, all the qualities needed to achieve success at anything in life. So, let’s take a look at how you can stay fit and healthy even as a busy entrepreneur.

1. Being Active As Often As Possible

Your body goes into a sedentary state when you sit for long periods. Sometimes, entrepreneurs will need to sit a lot when getting their work done. Sadly, typing fast will do nothing for your cardio fitness. If you usually have to sit down for long hours when working, after every thirty to forty-five minutes do some pushups or get up and stretch for five minutes or so. This is a nice way to increase the total daily energy expenditure of your body and it’s also a nice mental break as well.

2. Making Fit Decisions

There’s no elevator to success and if you’re an entrepreneur then you know this all too well. The stairs are what you’ll need to take, and in this case both literally and figuratively. Take the stairs instead of using the elevator. Park farther away from your store or job instead of parking close to it. Take your dogs on daily walks instead of letting them out in your backyard.

Make fit decisions all throughout the day. They might take up a few extra minutes, however, these minutes will prove very beneficial in the long run as far as quality and longevity of life is concerned.

3. Exercise 3-Times A Week

Incorporate some forms of cardio and resistance training in your weekly routine. Resistance training helps improve endurance and muscular strength. These types of workouts entail moving the body’s limbs against resistance provided by dumbbells, weighted bars, bands, gravity and body weight.

You can easily start by using your body weight and then slowly graduate to using actual weights. If you can’t get your hands on actual weights, then you can use gallons of water or water bottles.

4. Sleep

Make sure you’re getting enough sleep. Adequate sleep will help trim that waistline as well as exponentially enhance your body’s overall health. Schedule in and prioritize sleep hours, like you would important meetings. Don’t compromise on your sleep. Six to eight hours is usually what’s most ideal.

Wrapping Up

It’s easy for business owners and entrepreneurs to forget to take care of themselves. But, this doesn’t have to be you. You should never be too busy to take care of your own body. Hopefully, this article will show you how you can do this even during the busiest of times.

Staff Writer; Ellie Carter