7 Best Cities for Raising a Family & Why They’re Special.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Everyone wants the best life for their family and children, a suitable place to live, best schools, a safe neighborhood with a low crime rate, etc. And in addition to it, everyone wants their children to grow in a place where cultural values thrive, fun activities are available to enjoy, and people with similar interests and mindsets can be found easily.

Cities are more than a place to find a house and schools; it helps to carve our personality and often play a large part in our role in society. There are so many factors that contribute to happy family life for children, so whether you are looking for some good places to start a family or just want someplace to move to, a mindful decision will not leave you regretting in the future. The United States Census Bureau estimates that an average American moves 11 times during his or her life.

To help you make a smart decision, we have created this list of 7 best cities for raising a family in. This post will also give you a clear picture as to why these cities are special.

Overland Park, Kansas

Public education: 93% graduation rate

Crime rate: less than 65% of other US cities

In the Kansas City metropolitan area, Overland Park is the second-most populous city with a population of 192,536. It wouldn’t be an overstatement if you call it a heaven for skilled manpower. The unemployment rate for such people here in this city is almost zero with plenty of job opportunities available. With that being said, Overland Park, Kansas is also one of the best places in the United States to find good educational institutions. The city is 35 percent safer than the other cities in the United States as the crime rate here is very low.

Fort Collins, Colorado

Public education: 80% graduation rate

Crime rate: less than 70% of other US cities

With Colorado State University, Fort Collins is well-known for schools and other public and private education centers. In most of the lists that present the best cities for raising a family, Fort Collins has secured a position. The housing market in the city is growing and has seen upward trends during the last couple of years. In the United States, Fort Collins is one of the greenest cities in the country and most importantly, Fort Collins is the city that’s growing. Its growth is not just limited to real estate, but it is also a place where job opportunities, new businesses are thriving.

Madison, Wisconsin

Public education: 91.5% graduation rate

Crime rate: less than 84% of other US cities

What would be a better place for education than Madison itself? The University of Wisconsin-Madison and its simple ideas for improving the lifestyle of its people beyond classrooms are already popular among Americans. By conducting classes both free and paid for social causes, the city has everything to offer to families looking for a place to raise kids. The city’s iconic State Street is one of the most beautiful downtown centers for everything including food, shopping, and entertainment.

Fayetteville, Arkansas

Public education: 92.7% graduation rate

Crime rate: less than 3% of other US cities.

For those not living in the city, Fayetteville is undoubtedly a great place to spend a weekend with family and friends. It is one of the best places known for music and nightlife. The music industry has always made sure that the city gets some sort of events almost every month. It’s no surprise that Fayetteville has become a hub for new businesses and job seekers.

Des Moines, Iowa

Public education: 82.5% graduation rate

Crime rate: less than 5% of other US cities

Des Moines is a nice place to raise a family. It is considered best in the state for lower cost of living despite offering all the necessary facilities to residents. There are quiet neighborhoods just a short drive from downtown. Cheap housing not only attracts millennials to this city, but high-quality education, markets, and healthcare facilities available in the area also make it one of the best US cities for raising a family.

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Public education: 69.1% graduation rate

Crime rate: less than 3% of other US cities

From toddlers to teenagers, Minneapolis has everything to offer to everybody with famous attractions such as The Mall of America, Como Park Zoo & Conservatory, Minneapolis Sculpture Garden, Children’s Museums and a lot more. There are top-rated school systems, an affordable cost of living and low crime rate.

San Jose, California

Public education: 84% graduation rate

Crime rate: less than 18% of other US cities

Also known as the capital of Silicon Valley, this place is the home of Fortune 500 companies. There is the Children’s Discovery Museum of San Jose, The Tech Interactive, and other outdoor activities like a trip to the ocean and hiking in Sierra Nevada Mountains.

Staff Writer; Corey Shaw

Have any Tech Tips? News? Hit up our Tech Guru at; CoreyS@ThyBlackMan.com