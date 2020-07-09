The End of Black Studies.
July 9, 2020 by Staff
(ThyBlackMan.com) Black Studies, just like the people it chronicles is under attack. And so, on the 50thAnniversary of the Black Studies movement, African American professor, Arthur Lewin, in The End of Black Studies asks, “What is the goal, or end, that Black Studies was created to attain, and whether or not it has achieved it, is it ending nonetheless?”
Professor Lewin identifies the central divide in the discipline between those instructors trying to assimilate, in the fashion of Martin Luther King and those striving to maintain a separate African American identity in the university and in the society, in the style of Malcolm X.