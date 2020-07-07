You are here: Home News / The Liberals Will Come For You Sooner Than You Think.

The Liberals Will Come For You Sooner Than You Think.

(ThyBlackMan.com) As the saying goes, “Those who don’t know history are doomed to repeat it.” That’s why you should be weary of anyone seeking to rewrite history. They’re likely looking to repeat something from it – something bad – and don’t want you to know what’s coming.

Liberals have spent the last few months wiping clean every piece of history they can. From statues to the very founding of our country, Democrats have declared what was to not have been and what wasn’t to have always been.

The joke known as the 1619 Project has rabid racists and professional victims at its helm, and under the banner of the New York Times, rewrote history from the very founding of our country to be all and only about racism. It was the first big public push to convince people that nothing good exists from America’s existence. Naturally, it was rewarded with a Pulitzer Prize and is now being incorporated into high school curriculum across the country.

Wildly inaccurate – refuted by actual historians, scholars, and common sense – none of this matters. Your kids will be indoctrinated with these lies and bile in public schools for years to come.

But liberals aren’t content for the long con this time. They smell blood and have their Brownshirts in the streets and in a frenzy. They’re going to take as much as they can right now.

They’ve destroyed businesses, economies, and lives. None of this matters to Democrats. Ask yourself this – have you heard a single elected Democrat condemn, without qualification, the violence or destruction? They’ve fallen all over themselves to express sorrow over the death of a purple-haired protester in Washington who was blocking a freeway and night, near a curve, while wearing black, but where was the concern of St. Louis police captain David Dorn, murdered by a guy trying to steal a TV during Democratic Party riots last month? Don’t waste your time, you won’t find them.

Not all black lives matter to Black Lives Matter. In fact, most don’t. Which is why leftists get so angry when you mention what is taking 99.9 percent of the lives of young black men – other young black men. Those lives don’t matter to Democrats because they can’t be weaponized by Democrats.

After launching the latest mob violence, and the looting ended, the focus became statues. Down they came, with those responsible kicking them as if this was somehow a sign of bravery.

The frenzy meant any statue was a target. We aren’t dealing with smart people here. They view anyone worthy of immortalizing as problematic because they know they will never even be worth remembering.

Still, Democrats were silent. No condemnation from liberal leaders, only cheerleading.

Then they came for movies and TV shows, most actually lampooning the concept they claim to be acting on behalf of. It didn’t matter; victories, even imagined ones, needed to be racked up to keep the mob thinking they were winning something important.

Now they’re moving on books. The Washington Post ran a piece entitled, “While offensive TV shows get pulled, problematic books are still inspiring debate and conversation.” That piece concludes, “Scanning videos for blackface or searching text files for the n-word is so much easier than contending with, say, the systemic tokenism of TV rom-coms or the unbearable whiteness of Jane Austen.”

Of course, the same people who condemn “the unbearable whiteness of Jane Austen” also condemn authors who write characters who don’t share their skin color – search “American Dirt” and “cultural appropriation” and see how sick liberals are when it comes to creative freedom.

But books are on the front burner now, figuratively, at least for the moment. It is not a long drive from figurative to literal. And once the books start burning, people will be next. History has shown us this.

They’ve moved at lightning speed, deeming things unacceptable and enforcing those declarations with terror – speak out and be ruined. Progressives have always taken this path, be it in German, Russia, China, Cuba, you name it – they rewrite history, destroy whatever conflicts with their agenda, deem certain thoughts unacceptable, and move to obliterate their conveyance. Then comes the people who have those thoughts. Those who can’t be reeducated must be dealt with in other ways.

I get it, it seems absurd. This is the United States of America, after all. The majority of the people would never support that. But the countries listed earlier were not oppressed by majorities. They were overtaken by distinct minorities who were dedicated to their cause and whipped into a frenzy by people who saw an advantage in stoking and directing their rage.

That’s exactly what Democrats are doing right now.

So if you think this is just a bunch of kids with nothing better to do and no direction, think again. They may well end up being that, but only if confronted and stopped soon. Otherwise, they could end up being history repeating itself to the benefit of people with the same political philosophy of the people who’ve orchestrated things like this before.

Written by Derek Hunter

Official website; http://twitter.com/derekahunter