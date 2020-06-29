Money / You are here: Home Business / An Introduction to Bitcoin and Cryptocurrencies.

An Introduction to Bitcoin and Cryptocurrencies.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) It is relatively improbable that you hear about Cryptocurrency, and it’s “twinnie” Blockchain for the first time. This is due to its current rate of adoption among people and business corporations worldwide. If Crypto is experiencing a high level of passage in the world today and is also regarded as an incredible way of decentralizing end-end transactions, this now begs the question; Why shouldn’t college students take Cryptocurrency classes?

What are Cryptocurrency and Blockchain?

Peradventure, you have no clue about what Crypto and Blockchain are, below is a succinct definition.

Blockchain is simply the technological means through which Cryptocurrency transactions are carried out and recorded. In contrast, Cryptocurrency can be described as tokens of value utilized in the blockchain network to carry out and pay for purchases. Crypto was invented in the year 2008 by Satoshi Nakamoto, and examples are Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, among others.

Now, should Cryptocurrency classes be taken by students? I’d say YES, and I will give reasons.

The millennials are currently the largest adopter, with approximately 65% level of adoption worldwide. Smart investors are making a tremendous amount of money trading Cryptos on a daily with bitcoin leading as the most traded. Could a 65% level of adoption be insignificant? Certainly Not.

Moreover, Businesses and corporations have started embracing Cryptocurrency. It is now regarded as a potential payment method and a resource for investment with large corporations such as Microsoft, Visa inc, Paypal holdings inc, the Goldman Sachs group inc to mention a few, topping the list concerning the level of investment in the new technology.

Furthermore, many cryptocurrency exchange platforms are now in operation. Some of which are Binance, Coinbase, Blockchain, and many others. For example, Blockchain reported that the total number of transactions carried out on its platform so far is now roughly 540 million as of June 2020. This further proves the extent to which Crypto is being adopted every day. Any rational thinking human will know that this technology is no longer a thing to trivialize. People are making quite a lot of money from it. You can check Australian Crypto Exchanges for a review and list of some tested and trusted Cryptocurrency exchange platforms in Australia.

Meanwhile, the decentralized nature of the blockchain network is something that computer science students should find appealing. The Blockchain network presents students with such a platform for numerous future opportunities. Imagine a student majoring in blockchain network development courses. Such a student is bound to be open to massive job opportunities upon graduation.

In 2019, Coinbase made it public in its annual report that Cryptocurrency and Blockchain technology classes are now quite popular in Universities. This was discovered after about 745 students in the US aged sixteen and above (16 and above) were surveyed. In this report, it was specified that the majority of the students confirmed to have engaged more with a Blockchain or Crypto elective course compared to the previous year.

Conclusively, this points to the fact that students have started showing an increasing interest in Cryptocurrency. They should consistently be encouraged to keep going, while others who are yet to show interest be admonished. Cryptocurrency is evolving fast, and I can categorically say that it is a game-changing tech that has come to stay.

Staff Writer; Doug Adams