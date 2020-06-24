You are here: Home News / Donald Trump On Slowing Coronavirus Testing.

Donald Trump On Slowing Coronavirus Testing.

(ThyBlackMan.com) I’ve always said that Donald Trump was a completely self-absorbed lunatic, and now he’s laid absolute proof of that fact at our feet. He recently said the following:

“I think we put ourselves at a disadvantage. I told my people. I said we’ve gotten so good at testing – number one we have the best tests, number two we have the most tests – we catch much more than any other nation. So you hear about all these cases. So instead of doing 25 million cases, let’s say we did 10 million tests we’d look like we’re doing much better, cuz we’d have far fewer cases.”

Yeah, and it would also cover up the piss-poor and incompetent job you’re doing in managing the crisis. Trump is known for avoiding responsibility. Now he casually asking us to sacrifice our lives to help him cover up his own incompetence – and in spite of the fact that he’s clearly stating – out in the open! – that optics is more important than American lives, a few idiots are showing up at his rallies to do just that.

This is not just your garden variety ignorance. This is world-class stupidity. First of all, with over 120,000 Americans dead, and the rate of deaths still climbing, no other politician would even think of slowing down the rate of testing, and even if they were so desperately self-absorbed that they thought about it, they certainly wouldn’t say it out loud on national television. But that’s one of Trump’s shortcomings, he can’t think without moving his lips. That’s why he can’t carryout a plan, because he can’t prevent himself from going on Twitter and telling the world about it. That’s just his nature. He’s so insecure, and so desperately in search of admiration, that he wants the world to know that every thought that comes out of the administration comes from him. But unfortunately for him, most of them are stupid and have to be walked back immediately thereafter.

Trump is also transparent. Whatever he accuses his opponent of doing, you can bet your home on the fact that, that’s exactly what he’s up to. That’s how we know that his health is deteriorating. When he accused Joe Biden of becoming old and feeble, that should have immediately told us that Trump has some health concerns long before it became clear that he couldn’t lift a glass of water or walk down a ramp. When Trump becomes fixated on an issue, he’s too much of an idiot to prevent himself from telegraphing what’s weighing on his mind to the world.

Donald’s problem dates back to the way he was raised. As the son of a multi-millionaire he was always given everything, and he never had to struggle to maintain his place in line. As a result, it was never necessary for Donald to have to develop any character and intellect like most of us. In order for the average person to survive they have to cultivate their character which enables them to get along with others, and also develop their intellectual resources which allows them to survive in a competitive world. But not Trump. Since Donald was given everything, he never had to develop those resources, and as a result, he’s become a geriatric child with the inner resources of an 8-year-old. So the knowledge that most of us take for granted is completely foreign to him. That’s why we don’t understand him. Many of us assume that he’s different due to some esoteric knowledge that he possesses that the rest of us are not privy to. But that’s not it at all. He’s just stupid. He’s easy to understand. All you have to do assess his behavior like you would the behavior of an 8-year-old, and his motivations become crystal clear.

Take the comment he made above concerning the Coronavirus, for example. Based on his thinking, if we stop testing for the virus we won’t have as many cases – thus, out of sight, out of mind. That’s the simplistic thinking of a child. He’s not considering the consequences of allowing the virus to roar through the population unchecked. All he’s thinking about is the solution suits his purpose for the moment – and Trump only lives from moment to moment. That, and his complete irresponsibility is what makes him the most horrific threat that’s ever stepped into the White House.

Trump doesn’t give a damn about either America, or the American people, as he’s clearly demonstrating by placing his re-election above thousands of American lives – and he’s placing his bet on the fact that his base is more bigoted than they are patriotic. In addition, other than their bigotry, he doesn’t even share the political beliefs of his base. Trump’s only political philosophy is helping Trump. He cares more about Russia than he does his supporters, because Russia can do more for him. He’s just using them to give himself a political power base, because that’s what he does, use people. That’s what allows him to turn on his former allies on a dime the minute they’re no longer useful to him.

According to Wikipedia, “Trump registered as a Republican in Manhattan in 1987 and since that time has changed his party affiliation five times. In 1999, Trump changed his party affiliation to the Independence Party of New York. In August 2001, Trump changed his party affiliation to Democratic. In September 2009, Trump changed his party affiliation back to the Republican Party. In December 2011, Trump changed to “no party affiliation” (independent). In April 2012, Trump again returned to the Republican Party.” So the bottom line is, Trump is willing to align himself with anyone who’s of use to him, and at this point that means ANYONE.

Trump’s losing over a million dollars a day in his personal businesses due to the national shutdown, and the shutdown is also having a negative impact on the overall economy, which can cause him to lose the November election. And since being President is the only thing keeping him out of prison, Trump doesn’t give not one bit of a damn about America. All he’s concerned about is opening the country back up, regardless of how many people have to die.

Trump is proving with his every act that he’s only concerned about one thing – what he’s always been concerned about – Donald Trump. That’s why he’s so desperate that he’s trying to get America to ingest Lysol. That alone represents the desperation of an absolute lunatic. But Trump’s willingness to do ANYTHING to improve his personal situation, including killing a few thousand American citizens, makes him a very dangerous man. And clear evidence that those are the facts is he’s made the blatantly self-serving decision to place the lives of West Point graduates in needless jeopardy just so he could give a speech and get a photo op.

But just as horrifying as the acts themselves is the fact that he seems to have lost the simple judgment to even try to hide his lack of concern for the American people. That speaks directly to his mental stability. What might he do in desperation if he loses the November election? I just hope our military and intelligence services have a contingency plan in place to handle such an eventuality.

AMERICA’S CONSTITUTIONAL CRISIS IS AT HAND

Trump is losing it. He’s threatening to unleash violence against peaceful demonstrators. He knows that he’s losing the country, so he’s resorting to his natural tendency to be nasty, petty, and vindictive. He’s angry because he thought America belonged to him. He’s finding out the hard way that it doesn’t, and it’s humiliating his fragile and immature ego.

http://wattree.blogspot.com/2018/11/americas-constitutional-crisis-is-at.html



And just in case some of you think this is exaggeration or an exercise in hyperbole, here’s what Trump had to say in a private conference call with the nation’s governors:

Donald Trump told the nation’s governors during a recent teleconference that they should ‘seriously consider’ reopening their schools and CONFIRM his suggestion at the evening news conference, noting the virus doesn’t impact young people as badly. . . “I think it would be a good thing. Because as you see coming in terms of what this vicious virus goes after, young people seem to do very well. Young people seem to do very well. So, I know that there are some governors that aren’t necessarily ready to open up states, but they may be ready to open up school systems.”

IN OTHER WORDS, HE WANTS TO USE OUR CHILDREN AS GUINEA PIGS!!!

The bottom line is, Donald Trump is one of the gravest threats this nation has ever faced. So we need to wake up and treat him as such. He’s not just eccentric, he’s a raving lunatic.

Staff Writer; Eric L. Wattree