Ten Things To Think About Before Buying A New Mobile Phone.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Before you choose a smartphone, you need to get your priorities straight. A smartphone is like a mini-computer that you carry around handily in your pocket. It enables you to perform various tasks with ease. But, what do you actually use your smartphone for each day?

If you are just using it for Whatsapp messages or to update a few posts on social media, then, in reality, you don’t need to spend a fortune on a new mobile. If you’re someone who games or uses it for presentations then you are probably looking at one of the top-performing mobiles on the market.

Having so many options available when choosing a new phone can make it complicated. Let’s have a look at ten of the things you should think about before buying your new mobile phone.

Your Mobile Carrier And Plans

You are pretty much spoilt for choice when it comes to the smartphone. But before you commit to a purchase you need to make sure you do some research. From looking at an article about cell tower leases by Vertical Consultants, your carriers history and reputation, through to the most affordable plans on offer it’s a good idea to make sure you are clued up before choosing the carrier and plan that is right for you. Think about things like keeping your old number, how much you use your phone, customer reviews on the carrier you’re considering, and how the carrier provides the service they do.

The Operating System

There are many different operating systems, even within phone brands. Generally the newer the phone the newer the operating system. However, because there are some many version of the software it’s definitely worth comparing them if the phones you are choosing have different ones. It’s not really advised to buy a mobile phone with an outdated operating system, it only causes the phone to become out of date quicker.

The Design And Functionality

When selecting a new smartphone, personal taste is definitely a major factor in the decision, both in terms of appearance and software. Some people prefer to have a sturdy look, whereas others like rounded lines and sinuous design. Smartphones these days, look very similar and resemble each other more than what you may think. This is because the designers are strongly influenced by trends and campaigns.

When looking at the design, you have to be aware that it is based on functionality. Some designs may be stylish and trendy, but when you add a case it prevents you from using features such as the Micros SD or headphone slot. Before buying, it’s a good idea to read some user reviews and gather an idea of potential issues like this.

Type And Size Of Display

If you’re someone who enjoys playing games or heavily utilise your phone for browsing the web than realistically you shouldn’t choose a screen any less than 5.7 inches. But, if you’re using it just for messaging or to check Facebook posts, you will be able to do that easily with a smaller screen.

As for the display, there many different option an AMOLED and LCD option. Nowadays though, the difference between displays is barely noticeable, but you can be sure that the quality is top-notch and images are impeccable.

The Processor And RAM

The processor is your hub to your smartphone, it’s what determines the overall performance. Sometimes, processor capability is what can limit software updates that are available. Your processor also relies on your RAM, any processor is at its best, with a good amount of RAM backing it up. Your, processor is important, but it’s good to look at the technicalities of your new smartphone as a whole

Available Internal Storage

As well as checking the RAM potential you need to check the internal storage. And, don’t just go off what it says on the sticker. You should have a look at how much space the preinstalled apps use. With some phones, you can expand your storage through the use of a microSD card. At the same time, you need to think about how much storage you will actually use. There is no point in buying a phone that has 256GB of internal storage if you’re never going to use it, it’s just a waste of money.

Life Of The Battery

This is often one of the most important features for new mobile shoppers. It’s worth knowing about the different factors that can contribute to the battery life of any mobile phone. Phones with a better screen may use more, however, the latest processors are designed to tackle battery life and provide a decent battery life cycle. If you know you are going to be using your mobile a lot through the day, it’s not uncommon to need to recharge it ready for the next day.

Camera Quality

Having a decent camera on a smartphone has become something that is considered a necessity. Manufacturers have responded and are now paying more and more details to camera quality and it’s a feature more than ever. The number of megapixels, manual modes, special effects, selfie features, and optical stabilization are making the cameras on smartphone rival some of the best digital cameras. In fact, it’s not uncommon for new smartphone adverts to heavily feature the use of the onboard camera, especially with how many people are now using them for platforms like Instagram and influencing.

Integrated Functions And Hardware

There is certainly now a huge variety of inbuilt features available on a smartphone. And people are starting to think that they really, really need them. From built-in fingerprint sensors, UV sensors, heart rate monitors, through to built-in fitness trackers, mobile phones are jam-packed with integrated functions and software. There is certainly a wide variety of choices, even the latest mid-range smartphones will include some of the latest innovations.

You shouldn’t limit yourself to choosing a smartphone-based on these though. Make sure you activate the display and explore what it has to offer you in-depth. This is the only way you will find the hidden features and know that it is providing options that work best for you. For example, if you often let your children use your mobile, then you might want to make sure there is parental control, guest mode, or even a children’s homepage. Do you want to read e-books? Then you are going to want to select an interface that enables you to adjust the hue of the display so that you don’t experience eye strain from the screen.

Remember not to stop at the appearance of the phone that you want, you should also investigate the system. There are plenty of videos online that run through areas like this, these can be extremely useful if you can’t get hands-on with the mobile before buying. Alternatively, if you have a friend or family member that has the phone you are thinking of, ask if they can explain or show you some of the features.

Price Vs Performance

If you have a limited budget it may outweigh the performance. However, if you have a little more flexibility then this is probably one of the top factors you want to consider. What do you want to spend, and is paying more for the top performer really worth it? It is possible to get an extremely powerful phone for less if you opt for the moe below the latest release, or look to buying second hand.

The ultimate choice is up to you, but this list should help you to be aware of the considerations you need to make. Are you buying a new mobile phone? What are you considering?

Staff Writer; Roy Jacobs