15 Charity Organizations To Support Black Lives Matter.

(ThyBlackMan.com) On May 25th, George Floyd was killed by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, sparking outrage across America and the rest of the world.

To support Black Lives Matter, thousands have chosen to protest in both the US and the UK. Unfortunately, the ill-judged and violent handling of these protests, by the US government, has only worsened civil unrest across America. During this tragic time, many individuals may be wondering what else they can do to advocate change. Thankfully there are several nonprofit organizations to support to Black Lives Matter.

1 . Black Visions Collective

The Black Visions Collective started back in 2017, this charity works to ‘shape a political home’ for Black people in Minnesota. Black Visions Collective focus on transforming and healing the principles of justice. BLVC wants to create a future where safety is led by the community, and every Black person has autonomy. The organization works to support Black leadership and develop strategic campaigns. Further information on how to support BLVC is available on the website.

The American Civil Liberties Union

The ACLU was born back in 1920, working with communities, courts and legislatures to protect individual rights across the United States. The American Civil Liberties Union is currently working to conduct a detailed investigation, following George Floyd’s death. The public can make donations on the website, to support the investigation. The ACLU’s vision is ,‘to protect the civil rights and liberties of everyone. We are especially mindful to protect the interests of people who are disfavoured or marginalized.’

The Bail Project

The Bail Project offers free bail assistance to individuals with a low-income. Many of these people are stuck in jail because they are unable to pay their bail costs. The project works to help people get home to their families, before any future trial. Now is a particularly important time to give to The Bail Project, many protestors are unjustly ending up in jail, unable to gain their freedom back.

According to The Bail Project, ‘ people in pretrial detention now make up more than two-thirds of America’s jail population.’ These people are presumed innocent in the eyes of the law, yet this does not save them from incarceration, without the bail money. Those who have been unfairly arrested and may eventually need to access the help of criminal lawyers.

Movement For Black Lives

Movement For Black Lives was founded in 2014. MBL was designed as a space for organizations across the USA to discuss and debate political conditions and plan political interventions. Such interventions aim to create key policies, achieve leadership and champion a shared movement. MBL believes that the institutions that, ‘inflict violence on Black people must be abolished and replaced by institutions that value and affirm the flourishing of Black lives.’ The MLB has recently created a ‘week of action’ plan; details of how to get involved are available on the site.

Reclaim The Block

Reclaim The Block asks for support to rise up against, ‘the deep pockets of the Minneapolis police union.’ Reclaim The Block believes that the crises in the city, from violence to housing and mental health , require proper investment as opposed to more police. You can support Reclaim The Block with either one-off or monthly donations.

Black Lives Matter

Black Lives Matter is calling for donations to support its important work during this tragic time for the community. Black Lives Matter was created in 2013 as a response to Trayon Martin’s murder, and the controversial acquittal. The organization operates through the UK, US and Canada, with a mission to eliminate white supremacy and prevent violence towards Black communities. Individuals can donate on the website, or sign up to receive information about network actions and special launches. Here you’ll also find a number of useful resources, including petitions.

Campaign Zero

Campaign Zero is a non-profit which works to analyze policing practices. The organization also provides support campaigns on police accountability. Campaign Zero is working to influence policies across a number of areas. A few of these include limiting the use of force; ending ‘broken windows policing’; community oversight; and body cams for the police force. According to Campaign Zero, ‘ over 1,000 people are killed by the police every year in America.’

George Floyd Memorial Fund

To donate directly to the George Floyd Memorial Fund, individuals can access the Go Fund Me page, established by George Floyd’s sister Philonise Floyd. The fund was set up to cover burial expenses; travel and accommodation for court hearings; and mental health therapy. These funds will also be put towards the Estate of George Floyd, for the support and care of George’s children.

Unicorn Riot

Unicorn Riot is an organization dedicated to supporting front line journalists. UR publishes content including investigations of police killings; live videos of protests, and migrant camps or civil unrest. UR aims to shed the spotlight on government or corporate abuses and controversy. Unicorn Riot complete lots of important work to uncover and stand against white supremacist groups across America. The goal of Unicorn Riot is to expose the causes of environmental and social issues.

The Loveland Foundation

The Loveland Foundation is dedicated to supporting people of color, with a focus on Black girls and women. The Loveland Foundation was created by Rachel Cargle, she created a social media campaign raising $250,000. Rachel used the funds to help Black girls and women access support in the form of therapy. In response to the barriers which prevent certain ethnic groups from getting therapy, LF offers the financial assistance. The Loveland Foundation has partnered with schemes such as ‘ Talkspace’, ‘Open Path Collective’ and ‘Therapy for Black Girls’, to help communities to heal and grow. There are various different programs available, which are detailed on The Loveland Foundation site.

Dignity and Power Now

This grassroots organization works to fight for the power and dignity of incarcerated people, their communities and families. DPN are on a mission to, ‘build a Black and Brown led abolitionist movement rooted in community power.’ The main goal of DPN is achieving transformative justice. Dignity and Power Now are working on programs of activism, leadership and health and wellness. The organization is chaired by Patrisse Khan-Cullors who is also the cofounder of Black Lives Matter.

NAACP’s Legal Defense and Education Fund

The LDF funds campaigns for justice and equality across America using advocacy, public education and litigation. LDF is working to reform our justice system and offer protection of voting rights along with various other civil rights. When you donate you can choose what your money is used for, whether it’s reforming the police or providing education. According to the LDF their mission ‘ has always been transformative: to achieve racial justice, equality, and an inclusive society.’

Communities United Against Police Brutality

Communities United Against Police Brutality run a hotline in the Minneapolis area. People can use this 24-hour number to report incidents of abuse. The CUAPB are able to provide immediate assistance and a crisis team to investigate. They can also offer support with psychological, legal and medical resources. Besides this, CUAPB offers educational programs to help communities learn about justice system issues and police brutality. The organization was created in December 2000 in response to the death of Charles Sanders. The organization worked tirelessly to gain justice for the family of Charles. Throughout the process the CUAPB concluded that, ‘ handling each case separately is not an effective way to deal with police brutality.’ Since then, CUAPB has been seeking to end police brutality across the USA.

The Color Of Change

The Color of Change works to create campaigns to stop the oppression of Black people, create justice and end all types of violence. Recent campaigns include, Justice for George Flyod; Justice for Breonna Taylor; Tell Congress to Protect Black Businesses; and Kick Trump off Twitter. The Color of Change is on a mission to, ‘ create a more human and less hostile world for black people in America.’

Black Mama’s Bail Outs

Black Mama’s Bail Out is a Black-led collection of activists, lawyers and organizers working to end pretrial detention. The organization reports that, ‘ Black people are over two times as likely to be arrested and once arrested are twice as likely to be incarcerated before trial.’ Black Mama’s Bail Out focuses on bailing out mother’s and caregivers, to afford them the opportunity to be reunited with their families. Throughout COVID-19 pandemic, those who are unfairly incarcerated have not been able to practice social distancing. The National Bail Out organization has been working hard to demand that the right people are released and put into safe housing situations.

All of these organizations usually host events throughout the year. Due to COVID-19 many events may be temporarily cancelled or hosted virtually. Details of such events can be found by accessing the organization websites or social media accounts. Many people are taking this time to write to their local members of congress to express their ideas and concerns.

