Obamagate: Barack Obama’s Ship of Lies and Deceit Has Run Aground.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Former President Barack Obama is a smooth-talking liar. He uses his tongue like a brush to paint vivid word pictures so believable, the clueless swoon, believing every word. Likewise, his administration followed his lead, spinning a web of corruption we’re only now starting to unravel.

Until recently, we had no idea how far, deep, and wide the corruption within the Obama administration reached. That is until the Michael Flynn unmaskers were themselves, unmasked. We now see up close how much Obama and his administration, along with Deep State players in various three-letter agencies and leftist-run media, bartered in corruption, lies, and the weaponization of government power.

Apparently, there were two streams of flagrant corruption flowing concurrently. They eventually collided and began running together sometime after the 2016 Presidential election to create a swollen river of treachery to overrun the proverbial banks of the new Trump administration.

The first stream of corruption was the Trump-Russia collusion narrative based on the now-discredited Steele Dossier financed by the Hillary Clinton campaign and the Democrat Party. With everyone distracted and the Trump administration on defense dealing with impeachment, it was a set up for the most perfect of storms.

Meanwhile, Obama cronies were stealthily obtaining a FISA warrant to spy on the Trump campaign, purportedly using the dossier, which was nothing more than an elaborate Russian disinformation campaign. The leftist controlled media and congressional Democrats jumped in and sailed that ship for three years until it ran aground with the Mueller investigation’s failure.

Sometime in December, the second “stream of corruption” was birthed when at least thirty Obama administration officials made requests to unmask Flynn. The door opened, and the Obama administration received the tools it needed to spy on its successor.

Why did the Obama administration specifically target Michael Flynn? Sure, Flynn is a stellar guy, but he seemed like a minor player in the scheme of things. And why did the FBI offer to pay the Steele dossier author to collect intelligence on Flynn weeks before the 2016 election?

Furthermore, why would former White House National Security Adviser Susan Rice — (the Obama administration’s apparent unofficial director of mistruth and misdirection) — write a bizarre email to herself on Trump’s Inauguration day regarding a January 5, 2017, Oval Office meeting–wherein Obama wanted to make it clear the Flynn investigation was being handled “by the book,” repeating the term twice more in the email.

Baloney Alert: common sense tells you that if something was “handled by the book,” there’s no need to mention it once, let alone three times.

What’s Obama’s obsession with Flynn?

After all, Flynn was Obama’s Defense Intelligence Agency Director for only a couple of years.

Might it be that Flynn held the proverbial keys to Obama’s legacy, the Iranian nuclear deal?

An excellent piece, “How Russiagate Began With Obama’s Iran Deal Domestic Spying Campaign,” by Lee Smith, states: “Flynn not only made it clear that he wanted to undo the Iran Deal, he also broadcast his determination to find the documents detailing the secret deals between Obama and Iran and to publicize them.”

As I write, there’s breaking news. FBI Director Christopher Wray says the bureau will conduct an “after-action review” of the Michael Flynn investigation. This news comes on the heels of a recent discovery that the FBI wiretapped a Flynn conversation with then-Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak — without masking his name and circulating the information throughout the Obama administration.

This story is fluid, so it’ll stretch and grow before this goes to print. Even still, there’s a takeaway lesson here.

The self-proclaimed ‘‘scandal-free” Obama administration was scandal-filled. He might be a super-smooth talker, but he’s no god. Not even close. The difference between Obama and God is that God doesn’t think he’s Obama. Something that Democrats don’t get because they see truth as fluid as a swiftly flowing stream.

Written by Susan Stamper Brown

Official website; http://twitter.com/StamperBrown