Classic or Current: Choosing An Engagement Ring That Stands The Test Of Time.

(ThyBlackMan.com) So, you’ve found the person you want to spend the rest of your life with. Now there’s just the small sparkling matter of choosing an engagement ring. With the average engagement ring costing around $2,000, it’s clearly a far from average shopping decision. First and foremost, you’ll need to consider your fiance-to-be’s style. Are they low key or extravagant? Perhaps they would hate an expensive show stopper, valuing instead the emotional wealth between you both. How are they when it comes to fashion and other jewelry? Classic and timeless, or bang on trend? If you’re wondering whether it’s too risky to be trendy with such a valuable item, here are some thoughts to help make your decision.

Do I have to spend $2,000?

The most important thing is that you feel comfortable with whatever you spend. No one wants to start married life feeling under enormous financial pressure and slightly resentful, and with the average wedding coming in at over $30,000 , you’ll need to plan your finances carefully. Look at when you might like to propose, and then calculate how much you could feasibly put by each week or month to save towards it. By setting a manageable budget for your engagement ring , you can look forward to the day you can finally purchase it, without worrying about over-stretching yourself.

Is buying a trendy ring too risky?

It depends what you mean by trendy. While some people love paying tribute to the latest styles from their icons — for example, the hype around Kate Middleton’s ‘halo’ style sapphire and diamond ring, or Cardi B’s tear-shaped diamond. Others prefer something a little more original. With one report finding that 70% of millennials would consider lab-grown diamonds , it is clear that there is currently a trend for rings that are as ethical as they are beautiful. If your partner supports the growing trend away from disposable fashion, they may also appreciate a vintage piece. Ultimately, it’s a matter of personal taste; just because it’s a high-value item, it doesn’t mean you have to play it safe. If you’re planning it as a surprise, it’s worth checking the returns policy though!

Do the “four C’s” still matter?

Ask anyone about an engagement ring, and they’ll probably tell you about the 4 C’s: carat weight, cut, color, and clarity. These are certainly useful factors to take into account if you’re buying a diamond, and will certainly affect the price and look of your stone, but they don’t have to be the be-all and end-all. There are so many beautiful gemstones and styles to choose from; don’t be bound by tradition. Planning your proposal is an exciting, beautiful milestone in a relationship, and choosing a ring which your partner will love is an important part. However, it’s not the most important part; that’s committing to a future together, with all that entails. Be guided by your partner’s style, don’t overstretch yourself financially, and don’t feel bound by convention. After all, your marriage will be unique, so your ring can be, too.

