Classic or Current: Choosing An Engagement Ring That Stands The Test Of Time.
May 21, 2020 by Staff
(ThyBlackMan.com) So, you’ve found the person you want to spend the rest of your life with. Now there’s just the small sparkling matter of choosing an engagement ring. With the average engagement ring costing around $2,000, it’s clearly a far from average shopping decision. First and foremost, you’ll need to consider your fiance-to-be’s style. Are they low key or extravagant? Perhaps they would hate an expensive show stopper, valuing instead the emotional wealth between you both. How are they when it comes to fashion and other jewelry? Classic and timeless, or bang on trend? If you’re wondering whether it’s too risky to be trendy with such a valuable item, here are some thoughts to help make your decision.
Ask anyone about an engagement ring, and they’ll probably tell you about the 4 C’s: carat weight, cut, color, and clarity. These are certainly useful factors to take into account if you’re buying a diamond, and will certainly affect the price and look of your stone, but they don’t have to be the be-all and end-all. There are so many beautiful gemstones and styles to choose from; don’t be bound by tradition.
Planning your proposal is an exciting, beautiful milestone in a relationship, and choosing a ring which your partner will love is an important part. However, it’s not the most important part; that’s committing to a future together, with all that entails. Be guided by your partner’s style, don’t overstretch yourself financially, and don’t feel bound by convention. After all, your marriage will be unique, so your ring can be, too.
Staff Writer; Craig Brown