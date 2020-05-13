You are here: Home Health / How to Find the Best CBD Oil for Anxiety (Quick!).

How to Find the Best CBD Oil for Anxiety (Quick!).

Are you one of the roughly 40 million Americans who suffer from anxiety?

If so, you know how debilitating the condition can be. Whether yours is mild, severe, or anywhere in between, there are times when the weight can feel crushing.

While physicians have long prescribed anti-anxiety medications as a common treatment, what if there were something more natural you could try? Enter, CBD oil.

This all-natural cannabis compound has been heralded as a do-all salve that can soothe what ails you, including both mental and physical pains. Today, we’re sharing how you can find the best CBD oil for anxiety and find the relief you need today

Can CBD Help Anxiety?

In recent years, researchers have performed an incredible amount of research to better understand the link between CBD and anxiety. This compound is one of 113 identified cannabinoids in the cannabis plant. While it can deliver a soothing, calming sensation it does not possess the psychoactive properties of another well-known cannabis cannabinoid, THC.

While most of these initial studies aren’t entirely conclusive and most use animal models, the insights indicate that CBD can prove to be a powerful therapy.

For instance, in one recent double-blind study, researchers spent four weeks following 37 Japanese teenagers with social anxiety disorder (SAD). They divided the group, giving some participants 300 mg of CBD oil every day, and others a daily placebo. At the end of the survey, they interviewed everyone and those who received the CBD treatment showed a considerable reduction in their SAD-related symptoms.

Other studies show similar results, including this 2019 study, in which 79.2% of patients in a Fort Collins, CO clinic expressed an improvement in their anxiety following a three-month trial period of daily CBD dosing.

How to Take the Best CBD Oil for Anxiety

Are you interested in using CBD as a resource in your quest to keep your anxiety at bay? If so, it helps to know the most effective way to take it. When you know the pros and cons of the most popular ingestion methods, you can choose the one that is the best fit for your needs.

Next, let’s take a look at a few of the top choices you can consider.

CBD Vape Oils

Chances are, you’ve seen a vaping pen before. This is a special mechanism that vaporizes a given substance and allows you to inhale and ingest it.

If you intend to vape CBD oil, it’s important to understand the risks involved. Recently, there has been more coverage of the potentially life-threatening conditions that can arise out of regular vaping. If you are able to purchase CBD vape cartridges from a legal, state-licensed cannabis store, the transaction will still be heavily regulated.

While this can be a tricky approach, it’s also one of the most direct. When you vape CBD oil, it bypasses your digestive tract and enters directly into your bloodstream. That means you can start feeling the effects sooner.

CBD Oil Tinctures

Looking for an easy way to incorporate CBD oil into your daily routine? A CBD oil tincture is a quick and simple way to consume the substance. You’ll do so by dropping it underneath your tongue.

In most tinctures, the CBD oil is suspended in an alcohol base. The oil itself contains CBD extracts that are infused into a carrier oil. Common carrier oils include coconut oil or hemp seed oil.

To take the oil sublingually, you’ll measure the correct amount for your body weight and usage type using a dropper. If you’re considering taking CBD for anxiety, a tincture is ideal. It enters your bloodstream almost immediately and normally kicks in within 10 minutes.

CBD Edibles

From gummies to brownies and everything in between, there are myriad ways you can consume CBD in an edible. This list contains 10 recipes using the oil, designed to offer stress relief and help curb anxiety.

While it’s easy (and fun!) to consume CBD this way, understand that it will take a little longer for the effects to kick in. This is because, with edibles, the CBD has to pass through your digestive tract before it can be metabolized by your liver and enter your bloodstream. In most cases, it can take up to an hour before you start feeling the calming effects.

If you’re just using CBD oil to create a general calm, the timeline might not be as critical. However, if you’re in the middle of an anxiety attack, a CBD lollipop isn’t going to deliver the effect you need.

Another drawback? As delicious as they might be, foods containing CB are still illegal. Yet, that doesn’t mean it’s impossible to get your hands on some. You’ll just need to make sure to purchase your edibles through an adult-use market that’s licensed by your state.

Smoking CBD

Like vaping or taking a tincture, smoking CBD is one way to get an almost-instant kick of relief. When you smoke the cannabinoid, it goes directly to the alveoli of your lungs. Once there, it isn’t long before it enters your bloodstream.

Of course, there are always inherent risks associated with smoking, including lung inflammation. It’s also more difficult to measure your dosage this way. That said, be sure to exercise caution when you smoke and start with a small dose.

Help Calm Your Anxiety With CBD

While further research is required before scientists can verify CBD’s effectiveness as a proven treatment for anxiety, it is a viable and helpful way to calm your nerves. While there are many different ways you can consume it, the best CBD oil for anxiety is typically taken via oral tincture.

Tinctures win out because they are easy enough to take every day and begin working almost immediately. Whether you’re looking to calm your nerves before a big presentation, or you simply want to ease into your morning calmly and peacefully, it’s a simple step to add to your routine.

Staff Writer; Phillip Moore