It’s Not a Quarantine – It’s a Release!

(ThyBlackMan.com) COVID-19 has changed the course of life for virtually every human being on the planet. Across the globe, peoples, governments, businesses and institutions have had to fundamentally alter their ways of being and moving. In most locales, restrictions have been imposed on travel, on work and even on staying at home.

The question we are faced with goes beyond issues of employment, finances and the well-being of our loved ones; it’s a question of mortality. As an anxious nation awaits direction, most are asking what happens next?

Friends, this is a moment in which you can determine where it is you are going! You may say, are you crazy? In this chaos? Record-high unemployment. Massive furloughs. Financial straits. All brought on by an unprecedented pandemic!

Take a deep breath. It’s not where you are that matters, it’s where you end up. The late Yogi Berra once said, If you don’t know where you are going, you’ll end up someplace else.

Ask yourself this question: where do I want to be post-COVID-19?

The answer to that important question will go a long way to ensuring you are moving in the right direction.

To quarantine is to impose isolation; it means to stay in one place for as long as possible. It’s a restriction on movement.

People are feeling “quarantined” or closed in due to the shelter in place orders across our nation. That sensation is leading to other types of feeling, namely “bored”, as indicated in conversations across social media. It’s understandable, given that we are so used to going and coming as we please.

But if we aren’t careful, we may exit this crisis the same way we entered: fearful, fretful and faithless.

‘Quarantined’ may be the way you went in, but as Isaiah proclaims in the Hebrew Bible, behold the new! In other words, it doesn’t have to be the way you come out.

God does not spend time on the old; God is always up something new. He’s not intending for you to come out of this crisis the same ole person. He’s taking a desert and turning it into rivers.

Rivers of hopes, dreams and aspirations you could never have imagined. Rivers of possibilities are now before us in ways heretofore never imagined.

Yes, indeed we should and must comply with civil authorities. We must stay home and stay healthy during this unprecedented pandemic. But that’s limited to the physical realm only. In the spiritual realm, now is the time to embrace what God is doing in your life. And guess what? He’s already begun! Right here amid COVID-19!

Now stay in confidence. Step up to the challenge.

Remember the words of the prophet Jeremiah: For I know the plans I have for you. Plans to prosper you and not to harm you. (Jeremiah 29:11 ESV)

Although your body may be “quarantined” let your mind be free. Do not give in to the temptation to remain idle and just let time fly by.

This is not a quarantine – it’s a release!

