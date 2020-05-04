You are here: Home Health / Healthy Sleep Habits: Easy Steps to Sleep Better.

Healthy Sleep Habits: Easy Steps to Sleep Better.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Getting a good night’s sleep is crucial for your overall health and well-being. Many people, however, have difficulty falling asleep or going back to sleep if they happen to awaken during the night. We’ve pulled together some easy tips that’ll stop you from tossing and turning in the bed, and watch the clock ticking by without falling asleep. These tips can reverse mild or occasionally occurring sleep problems, helping you sleep better so you’ll feel refreshed and energized when you wake up.

Create a Consistent Sleep and Wake Up Schedule

If you’re looking to establish healthy sleep hygiene, pick a fixed bedtime and wake-up time, and ensure you stick with it, at least for most days of the week. This simple practice sets the internal body clock that gets you into a good sleep rhythm. Try not to deviate too far from your scheduled bedtime and wake-up time, even on weekends. Being consistent in establishing a fixed pattern supports your body’s ability to fall asleep easily and wake up at the same time each day.

Turn Off Electronics

Most of us are addicted to our cellphones, TVs, or tablets and keep browsing or binge-watching TV shows late into the night. This is, however, not the best idea if you struggle with sleep problems. Using electronic devices before sleeping delays your cardiac rhythm and suppresses sleep. The blue light from gadgets such as TV, smartphones, laptops, and tablets increases the level of alertness and makes it harder for you to fall asleep. By increasing your alertness, electronic devices push back your bedtime and lead to chronic sleep deficiency. To fall asleep fast and enjoy good-quality slumber throughout the night, ensure you observe digital curfew about an hour or two before bedtime.

Practice a Relaxing Bedtime Routine

An restless mind doesn’t allow you to fall asleep and stay that way. That’s why it’s important to wind down for the day and practice mindfulness before sleeping. Deliberating on that crucial meeting in the morning or having a heated discussion with your partner just before bedtime is common examples of stress-causing actions that must be totally avoided as part of establishing a good sleep routine.

Relaxing Bedtime Activities

As you approach bedtime, dim the lights and do something that will help you relax and bust all the stress from a hectic day. We strongly recommend practicing meditation for a couple of minutes before sleeping. Prayer or meditation helps you connect with your inner self and calms you down, setting the tone for a relaxing night of sleep. Reading, journaling, listening to soft music, etc. are other soothing activities that will help you wind down and drift off peacefully.

Create a Calm and Cool Bedroom

Your bedroom is a very own private retreat where you relax and finally doze off. Creating an ambient room that promotes better sleep is an important aspect of establishing good sleep habits. Ensure the room is cool, dark, and quiet. Some professionals have found that 60-67F is the ideal temperature for uninterrupted sleep. Maintaining this temperature in your bedroom will make you feel cozy and comfortable as you sleep. It’s also recommended that you use some form of ambient noise such as a fan or a white noise machine or app to block background disturbances that may disrupt sleep.

Make Your Bed Comfortable

Having a comfortable bed is the key to sleeping well. A saggy mattress that doesn’t support your body may cause muscle and joint pain in the middle of the night, which will make you feel uncomfortable and certainly disturb your sleep. Most mattresses are designed to last only about 9 to 10 years, so if you own a very old one, it’s time to toss it out and invest in a brand new one mattress that fits your personal needs. Using allergy-proof mattress covers is a good idea to protecting your expensive investment from allergens and dust mites. Mattress covers are easy to wash regularly, which removes allergens that prevent allergy symptoms from flaring up at night, promoting better sleep.

Watch What You Eat and Drink Before Bedtime

Your diet and when you eat and drink plays a significant role in how well you sleep at night. Caffeine, nicotine, and alcohol must be limited to enjoy a good night’s sleep.

Eliminate Caffeine and Alcohol Close to Bedtime

Research suggests that you must stop drinking coffee post 2 PM or at least seven hours before bedtime to limit its negative impact on sleep. Caffeine is a stimulant that can disrupt your body’s natural sleep cycle and keep you alert, both of which will prevent you from falling asleep on time.

Alcohol can make you feel sleepy and drowsy immediately after consuming it. It, however, disrupts your sleep in the middle of the night and prevents you from reaching the deep stages of sleep that are important to ensure you wake up feeling fresh in the morning.

Timing of Your Dinner

While going to bed on an empty stomach is never a good idea; it’s also not good to eat a very heavy meal close to bedtime. This can leave you feeling stuffed and uncomfortable and may cause indigestion and acid reflux, disturbing your sleep. Eat a healthy dinner 2-3 hours before bedtime for healthy digestion and better sleep. If you’re hungry just before bed, eat a light snack such as a banana or whole-grain toast with nut butter to be satiated without feeling overfull.

Consider Supplements

Sleep-promoting supplements may give you the extra help you need to form good sleeping habits. Magnesium, lavender oil, aromatherapy oils, etc. are natural supplements that you may consider for better sleep. Click here for a CBG oil supplement, fortified with relaxing hibiscus flower extract that may help regulate sleep.

Conclusion

By following these simple measures, you’ll be on your way to forming healthy sleep hygiene that will benefit your overall health. With a restful night of sleep under your belt, you’ll be full of energy to take on the world each morning.

