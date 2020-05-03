You are here: Home News / The Education of Kyle Larson: Reflections On A Racially Inclusive Nascar Community.

The Education of Kyle Larson: Reflections On A Racially Inclusive Nascar Community.

(ThyBlackMan.com) When Senator Joe Biden questioned Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas on October 11, 1991, regarding Anita Hill’s allegation of sexual harassment, the current Presidential hopeful asked Thomas “Do you have anything you’d like to say?” It was at this moment that Thomas tapped into an often overlooked aspect of the White male psyche that I am sure Nascar driver Kyle Larson wishes that he’d mastered. Thomas slyly responded to Biden’s question by likening the hearing to determine his fitness to serve as a U.S. Supreme Court Justice as a “high-tech lynching.”

Thomas’ strategy was brilliant for so many reasons. The most notable reason was because it allowed him to tap into a weakness in the psyche of many powerful White males; a weakness that appears when racial matters conflict with bottom-line financial realities. Clarence Thomas knew that those questioning him, many of whom were racial bigots, would go to extreme lengths to hide their true identities before a national audience.

Whereas Clarence Thomas navigated this minefield as a skilled jazz pianist such as McCoy Tyner, Kyle Larson fumbled and stumbled in such a manner that he has been made a pariah in the public arena. This young man has learned a lesson about Race, representation, cultural wars, and corporate sponsorship in one of the worst ways imaginable. All because of a single word that we all know is used in non-public spaces by those who have distanced themselves from Larson.

Just in case you missed the events that led to the destruction of Kyle Larson’s rendezvous with superstardom, I will quickly rehash it below.

During an iRacing event designed to placate racing fans going through withdrawals due to the absence of sports, Larson’s head phone appeared to lose communication with his designated spotter. It was while checking his microphone that Larson said, “You can’t hear me? N!@@a!” Fellow racers veered from this matter while informing Larson that his microphone was live and that the world could hear him.

The day after Larson’s misspeak, he offered an apology for his use of the racial slur and offered “no excuse” for its occurrence. Unfortunately for Larson, there were things in motion that his quick apology was incapable of stopping. Within hours of the incident, the embattled driver’s three major sponsors one of which was McDonald’s dropped him and his racing team Chip Ganassi Racing fired him forty-eight hours after the incident; the latter occurrence was particularly daunting as it left Larson, a person who is half-Japanese and ironically gained access to NASCAR via its “Drive for Diversity” program, without a racing team. This situation is financially devastating for a young driver who earned $9,000,000.00 last year, an amount that most agree was merely the tip of the iceberg regarding Larson’s earning potential.

I am slightly surprised by NASCAR’s reaction to this situation. Afterall, it is NASCAR; a sport that has appeared to be a safe-haven for “the good ol boys.” As an outsider, it has always been apparent that the sport has always been lily-white. Most Blacks that I know pay no attention to NASCAR if for no other reason than the belief that the stands and pit crews, not to mention the cars, would be filled with rednecks who own Confederate flags.

Apparently, my father’s NASCAR is not the NASCAR that my son is inheriting. The organization has apparently made a conscious effort to lessen its well-earned reputation as a haven for White bigots. Indicative of such was superstar driver Bubba Wallace who offered the following response to the above incident. An offering that explains why NASCAR’s response to Larson is crucial to the sport’s present and future.

The word brings many terrible memories for people and families and brings them back to a time that WE as a community and human race have tried our hardest to get away from. The sport has made combatting this stereotype one of their top priorities. NASCAR has been doing what it can to get away from the ‘racist and redneck sport’ labels.

Diversity and inclusion is a main priority for the sport across every team, every car, every crew member and employee. With that said, It hurts to see the African American community immediately throw NASCAR under the bus with the ‘I’m not shocked, it’s NASCAR.’ NASCAR has been, and will be way better than how we’ve been represented in the last couple of weeks. As the person that arguably has the biggest voice on this topic in our sport, it’s tough for me to speak to because I didn’t imagine us being here. Can we all do a better job with inclusion? Absolutely, it’s a worldwide problem, not just in our sport. We as humans can always do better.

The efforts of NASCAR leaders are to be applauded as this transformation has occurred without the usual major public relations campaign seeking favor from those that they have previously prevented from joining their ranks. When confronted with evidence of such efforts, any judicious person is forced to re-evaluate their sweeping indictment of NASCAR power-brokers as racial bigots enforcing the tenets of institutionalized racism. If Bubba Wallace’s words are an accurate representation of today’s NASCAR, I, along with the majority of Black America, have to significantly re-calibrate our viewpoints regarding the organization.

Although I am sure that the frustrations of NASCAR leaders will be heightened by the fact that when their present course is weighed against prior patterns it is still insufficient in the minds of Blacks. It should be understandable to all that Black America’s suspicions flow from a host of sources that begin with historical patterns of racial bigotry and institutionalized racism.

Regardless of its fairness, most Blacks will suspect that this alteration to unstated racial policies flows not from goodwill rather the realization that harboring racial bigots whose daunting perspectives are so significant that they can’t be muted even in public spaces is a nightmare for owners who rely on major corporations for their existence. One can only wonder how McDonald’s would be harmed due to its association with Kyle Larson.

Only time will tell if NASCAR’s efforts to be more inclusive and accommodating to non-redneck fans are genuine. One thing is certain, Kyle Larson has learned that wealthy White men, in this case NASCAR owners, will go to extreme lengths to prevent being labeled racial bigots in the public arena. Such a designation is bound to have a horrendous impact on future business. If only Kyle Larson were aware of Clarence Thomas’ slick maneuver during his Anita Hill debacle nearly thirty-years ago, he would still be positioned as the next NASCAR superstar.

If nothing else, I guess that it is a lesson learned; a costly one, yet a lesson nonetheless.

