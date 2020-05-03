You are here: Home Health / Dental Lasers: How to Get a Successful Implant Replacement.

Dental Lasers: How to Get a Successful Implant Replacement.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Having trouble with missing teeth? A dental implant is an excellent choice that you can consider for the replacement of missing teeth. Dental implants are placed in the jawbone and they heal over time. They are permanent and they also function just like natural teeth. Laser treatment has many advantages compared to other methods like blades.

Read on to learn how dental lasers can help you get a successful implant replacement.

How to Choose a Laser Dentist

Many people often experience some challenges with finding the best dentist for their problems. The other thing is that many individuals are usually apprehensive about what can happen to them when they visit dentists. Therefore, it is essential for dentists to properly market their services so that dental patients can have the right information about dental treatments. Experts at https://www.digitallogic.co/blog/dental-marketing/ explain how dental marketing helps patients choose the best treatment for various dental problems. To grow your dental business, you need to implement the right dental marketing strategies that can help people know the services that you offer.

Significance of Dental Lasers

Dental lasers are devices that use light to treat tissue. Laser light differs from ordinary light in that it has a specific wavelength and it consists of high-intensity light. The main advantage of laser light is that it is accurate and it can also focus on small areas. For precise dental surgery, laser light is the best since it helps the dentist to focus on the problem area.

Lasers are also safe compared to other traditional dental tools and they give the patients a comfortable experience. The laser beam is directly focused on the target area that consists of a fiber-optic delivery system. This method is gentle and the patient would not feel any pain if laser technology is applied. It also helps prevent wound infection after the dental implant is put in place.

How Dental Lasers Help Remove Infection

If you experience a failing implant, the laser-assisted periodontal surgical procedure helps to destroy the pathogens. A free-running pulsed laser is used to destroy the toxins and bacteria around the implant and it is comfortable since it does not cause pain to the patient. Laser treatment also helps to save the tissue around the affected area. This can be achieved without damaging the titanium implants. The other important aspect of laser treatment is that it helps to regenerate the bone so that a new replacement implant can be successfully placed.

Laser dentistry also helps to remove the affected ceramic implant crown to provide access for surgery. It eliminates occlusal trauma during the healing process. When a patient develops peri-implantitis, a surgical technique called Laser Assisted Peri-Implantitis Procedure (LAPIP) protocol is applied to the affected area. The surgery helps to reduce pockets while at the same time repairing the damage. If applied successfully, the surgery also helps to regenerate the bone and other attachment tissues.

Erbium laser is applied to remove the crown to allow access to the root during treatment. The erbium lasers consist of the necessary peak power that can help remove the crown without causing pain to the patient. This technology uses pulse widths and it also functions in variable durations that help to remove the ceramic crowns.

Ceramic crowns resemble natural teeth and they may be difficult to remove without special technology. Laser technology helps reduce inflammation that can be caused by peri-implantitis. When an implant has been infected, the surrounding area becomes very sensitive and it can also be characterized by redness. Therefore, removal of the crown can be tricky since it is cemented with self-adhesive resin cement. Dental lasers are powerful such that they can easily remove the cemented crown without causing pain to the patient.

The power density of the laser can also be adjusted during the surgical operation to ensure that the abutment does not disturb the jaw bone. The high-intensity light is solely focused on the problem area and the removal of the implant takes approximately two minutes. This quick and equally safe method works for all types of ceramics without damaging the underlying abutments or other nearby implants.

When you want to get a successful implant replacement, you can consider dental laser treatment since it offers many benefits than other traditional treatment methods. Dental lasers are noninvasive and they also offer excellent results. Laser technology is advantageous in that it focuses on the problem area and it is also pain-free. A patient does not feel any pain when lasers are used for the implant replacement and the dental procedure is quick.

