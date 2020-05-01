Money / You are here: Home Business / 10 Ways to Add a Little French Flair Into Your Toddler’s Wardrobe.

10 Ways to Add a Little French Flair Into Your Toddler’s Wardrobe.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) Let’s be honest. Kids seldom care whether their outfit follows the latest fashion or not. To them, it’s all about how amazing the colors are, how the fabric feels soft, how glittering the design is, what image is on the shirt, how comfortable they are, and also how they feel that day. Never mind the brand or the trend. Many parents can agree that as long as their child is dressed appropriately for the weather and they are comfortable, half the battle has already been won.

But then, what about those times when we feel like it’s a good day to dress up and look fashionable as a family? It’s not wrong to want to dress up your child. For us parents, dressing up our toddlers in cute outfits is an exciting element of parenthood – watching them look adorable in their tiny jackets, pants, skirts, and shoes, walking about and doing what toddlers do best. All of this instantly brightens our day. It’s undeniable that parents love dressing up their kids even if we aren’t so fashion-forward ourselves, and this moment only lasts for a while because as they grow older, the less dependent they become on their parents to dress them up. There will come a time when this will end, and you’ll no longer have a say in what you think they should wear.

However, for now, their fashion choices are entirely dependent on us, and why not have a little fun while we can? If you’re thinking of switching things up for your toddler, how about adding a little French flair to their wardrobe? Before you go online and start researching French brands for toddlers, stop! When it comes to French fashion, more thought goes into the style rather than the brand. From oversized scarves, varsity jackets, animal print coats, and wide-leg chinos, the French toddler fashion is effortless and never overly done, much like the adult version.

Here are ten style tips to add a little French flair into your toddler’s wardrobe this season:

It’s not about brands.

Despite the fact that there are plenty of well-known French haute-couture brands, you’ll never see a French person flashing the YSL logo, and that’s the same with their children. It’s not about how much money you can spend on clothes. Rather, it’s about your sense of style when it comes to fashion. When dressing your toddler, don’t worry about not shopping at French branded stores. Focus on what you already have and mix and match your child’s clothing, so it suits their personality. A dress with a denim jacket, maybe? Or, jeans with a navy jacket? Both choices are effortless, and it also keeps your toddlers cool and comfortable.

It’s all about freedom.

Yes, the first thing you need to remember when it comes to dressing up a toddler is freedom and happiness. It’s not only the French way, but a universal understanding that freedom to move, run, climb, jump, and play is essential for a toddler, and that freedom of movement equals happiness. You know your child will kick up a fuss if what they are wearing is biting into their skin or restricting their movement. The French are known for effortless fashion, and that cascades to toddler fashion as well. When picking out clothing items for your toddler, think about how much movement they can get done in the outfits they wear. Pick items that are light, breathable, and easy to get in and out of.

It’s also about respect.

They may be toddlers, but respect is a two-way street, whether it’s with your own children, or your partners, your friends, other toddler’s parents, etc. The French parent would never dress their child in something that they themselves wouldn’t be seen in. Your toddler is still learning to speak at this point, and this makes it an ideal time to talk to them and show them what they’d be wearing. Check to see their expression and facial cues to see if they feel comfortable in their hoodie or romper. These little interactions will continue to mold and shape their sense of style and individuality, making them more confident in choosing what works for them and what style best fits their personality as they grow up.

Shop the classics.

French fashion, be it for toddlers or adults, is quite simple. Stick with the classics. The French are all about traditions and manners. When choosing clothing with a French vibe, stay away from anything that’s too colorful, too loud, or too bold. The Bitsy bug toddler clothes feature patterns that are tasteful and fit the French theme of classic styles.

Be imaginative.

French parents encourage their little ones to create a sense of individuality by allowing them to mix and match different styles. It’s effortless, and it’s cultural. It’s all about encouraging kids to find their sense of who they are and what they like, even at a young age. This sense of independence is cultivated at these early development stages, and as these children grow up, they are more confident in their choices and are more sure of who they are as individuals. This is one of the reasons why French fashion is classic and effortless. There’s no need to be loud and flashy just to show off who you are.

Add influences from around the world.

This is part of being imaginative with toddler’s clothing. French flair also means stepping out and adding inspiration from around the world. It can be a ruffle dress and Mary Janes or a onesie with a beret. The idea here is not to look French, but to incorporate their sense of dressing – simple, effortless, free.

It’s about adding some modern twist.

Classic and timeless is what makes French fashion so unique. However, when it comes to dressing up your toddler, you can definitely add a modern twist to the overall style, from adding a touch of neon embroidery or a jacket in their favorite color and a pair of sneakers instead of Mary Janes, to jeans and a simple t-shirt. It’s about looking current but at the same time, timeless. You won’t see the French adding in huge logos on their children’s clothing, neither would you see tons of accessories on them. You also wouldn’t see the French dressing their children in clothing with big words on them (like LOL and OMG).

Remember that kids don’t stay like that for long.

Being classic and simple doesn’t mean forgoing bright and beautiful colors. Children love color, so you can add that little twist in the form or tasteful and simple accessories such as yellow leather shoes or a cute scarf, a comfortable hoodie with a unique print, or even a headband or bowtie for a pop of color. It’s about mixing the basic whites and navies with the vibrant yellows and reds. Just remember that at the end of the day, your children need to be comfortable, and it’s also important to respect their requests and attitude.

It’ not about going overboard.

There are probably plenty of things in your child’s wardrobe that can qualify as French fashion. It’s not so much about acquiring the French brands of clothing. Rather, it’s more about the elements of style. In this case, it’s always about being consistent, understated, and neutral. You don’t have to throw out anything or even go out to buy fancy dresses and over-the-top clothing. Mix and match what you have to create classic pieces your toddler can wear. Neutral colors are ideal for timelessness, but adding little bits of bright pieces in the form of a warm cardigan, knitted scarves, bowties, and headbands does the trick.

It’s not about gender conformity.

In almost every corner of the world, blue represents boys and pink represents girls. While the French languages have both masculine and feminine forms, gender rules don’t transcend into wardrobe choices. French parents aren’t into bright blue and pinks. Instead, they go for more muted tones such as dusty pink and blue-grey tones. You can also see some babies and toddlers dressed in black, grey, and white. Colors make a major appearance in accessories, prints, and different materials, but never to distinguish gender.

Final Thoughts

Don’t worry about the trends on the runway when dressing your child. While it’s always a great idea to get some inspiration, children could care less about whether they are in trend but as mentioned, we only have this time to dress them according to our heart’s desire until they start talking and deciding on their own. The French way of dressing is always effortless and classic and not over the top. Keep that in mind if you want to add some French flair to your child’s wardrobe.

That said, French children often mimic the style their parents have, and it’s a great idea for you to try some understated yet classic styles to showcase your individuality. This will help your child emulate you and create their individual style as they grow up.

Staff Writer; Larry Jones