Reprobate is Not a Political Issue.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Imagine being on social media in one of the many groups, and you have a friend that is a black man married to a white woman. He disagrees with you at times about politics, and community…he gives you the Republican vibes in the worse way. You find yourself wondering if his thoughts are his own or if he inherited them by marriage. You never go at him in group discussions, but you stick to your values. However, in the midst of everything going on with covid-19 many heated discussions are being had. You notice that he tags you to posts whereby the main contributors are other white people, primarily white women. If feels like you are being attacked for your political position and being made to be a mockery before these white women. As you continue to state your position and back up your reasoning, he proceeds to attack you personally in a spiritual space by calling you reprobate.

Yes, he came for you in the worse way…and did it to embarrass you. He knew you personally so to think that he mocked you before these white women to give them a laugh is appalling. We all know in the bible reprobate is a serious insult, and it is not political nor based on sharing your opinion. If any of us would have saw this we’d light up Black Twitter, and the that black man would remember the day he seemed to forget who is…and who we are. We would not stand for it as black women, and men, would drag him for filth all over Al Gore’s internet.

What is sad is lately I’ve been seeing this exact same narrative…except the shameful party has been black women. Just as black men have no right to treat us in the above-mentioned fashion…we have no right to make a mockery of them either. There comes a point whereby we must all stand for reciprocity. We know sistahs that have been hurt and treated poorly by black men and we stand with them. We stand with sistahs that have been abused by black men. We stand against black men that seem to hate black women and try to validate themselves in the arms of a white women. All of this should happen as the treatment is wrong. However, how can we ignore the black woman that tries to make a mockery of her black male friend before a group of white men…and then call him reprobate? When do we look at that sistah and drag her completely for filth with no excuses nor justification?

You see for as many of us can say black men aren’t worth spit…please remember there are just as many black men that can say the exact same thing. Wrong is wrong, and both sides have committed offense. Just as we would ask that black man would he want someone to set his daughter up to be mocked…. we must ask the same regarding our son. There is no reason why we should engage in offering our men up…they have endured enough of that at the hands of white people. We can’t make the argument that our men need to get their whole act together if we are guilty of the same. Brothas need one of their own to address them.

Today, I’m saying that a black man’s thoughts, ideas, and views are not grounds to attack his character and spirituality. Please believe me I feel this is the same on both sides. Reprobate is a fighting word…but if he would have handled her in the manner her insult suggests he would have been wrong. If he would have gotten reckless with his mouth, and drug her for filth…he would be under attack. Had he responded the way we would he would be under attack. Nothing about that is righteous, and if we allow it to stand, we destroy our character, and the fiber of our position. Just think about it.

Staff Writer; Addonicka Michele