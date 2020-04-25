You are here: Home Ent. / 5 Hip Hop Songs That Brought The Noise.

5 Hip Hop Songs That Brought The Noise.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) I love hip hop when it’s at its loudest and fastest. Sure, I enjoy chilling and just absorbing the beats and lyrics with no distractions. However, most of the time I want that intense hip hop with “Umph” to it. Skilled lyricist or barebones basic—with the right beat and conviction to the bars, I can be moved to get up and feel it. Here’s seven hip hop songs that brought the noise.

Phresher (ft. Remy Ma) – Wait a Minute (2016)

This is a good example of what I’m talking about from the current generation of hip hop. It has this aggressive beat that just rips for over three minutes. Then you have Phresher who holds this song down extremely well before Remy Ma comes in and it goes near-nuclear.

No razzle-dazzle or extremely clever wordplay. Sometimes I don’t need it, “Wait a Minute” hits exactly how you need it to—especially when driving. On that note, a lot of these songs: don’t listen to them while driving. Or rather, I recommend not listening to them while driving.

If you’re on the road, lead-footed, and annoyed don’t put on “Wait a Minute.” This isn’t the kind of music for that. You’d think it would be but honestly, no one should be driving angry. That said, “Wait a Minute” is a song I enjoy while out. It hits all the moods and requirements I need for a hard-edged song plus it has energy.

Just like our next entry:

Three 6 Mafia – One Hitta Quitta (2005)

I remember coming across this song on Memphis Hip Hop and gave it a listen. By this time, I was a diehard Three 6 Mafia fan since 2001 so I was up for any new Three 6. The opening to this song is pretty standard Mafia-grade crunk. They start off with a warning because they were always presented as this high energy, dangerous group of rappers.

When the hook came, this song had me. It was no “Grab Da Gauge” but was as if that song had been updated. It original had danger and doom mixed while “One Hitta Quitta” was energy and danger. The production really helped this song as did the features and their places. This was a perfect Hypnotize Minds song and it ended up on the soundtrack to the label’s Choices II!

It honestly should’ve been on a full-length album. Better yet, that album should’ve been a full length and not a soundtrack. The Choices II soundtrack was mostly made of posse songs (songs featuring label mates) and it was awesome start to finish.

Anyway, “One Hitta Quitta” really brought the noise when turned up loud.

Montana Of 300 – Chiraq Remix (2014)

When my young brother played this for me, the beat—from a Meek Mill song of the same name—immediately had me. I was hooked on this song then Montana Of 300 comes in almost at the start and his flow and increasing aggression throughout was perfect. His lyrics and this beat were made for each other. Montana’s version of “Chiraq” would’ve served as a great introduction if you’d never heard of him before.

What do we have here? Aggression, consistent flow, pieces of his life story, and A+ beat selection. He’s known for doing remixes with his own verses and the ones I’ve heard have been dope. But this is some kind of accomplishment in bringing the noise, people.

That said, Montana Of 300 probably isn’t for everyone. It’s the case with almost any artist but for those who want some hip hop with some edge or danger to it: find his “Chiraq” remix on YouTube and give it a listen.

Crime Mob – Knuck If You Buck (2004)

Crime Mob’s opus to fighting dropped the year after I graduated from high school. This is a piece of old school crunk. It has a lot of stuff the other songs have: danger, aggression, and energy. I’m big on groups in hip hop. Not collectives or anything but a group. These artists came together to form a group act and to release music as a group.

You’re introduced to several different flows with a group and everyone has to gel together to make this song work. If someone raps off beat then their members have to make it sound good while sounding good themselves. It’s extra work to do but groups tend to get it done.

Crime Mob was one of those tight hip hop groups. Kind of like a younger Three 6 Mafia but from the city of D.S.G.B, Lil Jon and The East Side Boyz and Dungeon Family. “Knuck If You Buck” has become a rallying call. It stirs something and it’s one my favorites of all time.

This song and several others on the group’s debut album don’t play around, folks. If you remember it, have a refresher during this quarantine. I mean, it’s not going to move you to go outside and start something but it’s one those songs that stand out from 2000s hip hop.

ScHoolboy Q – Numb Numb Juice (2019)

This one is short but it rides hard. I really dig ScHoolboy Q’s flow on this. When I found this song, I had to check out the CrasH Talk album and I wasn’t disappointed. However, this song is a crown jewel. Like I said, it’s short but it has that “Umph” I was talking about earlier. “Numb Numb Juice” reminds me older hip hop that had an emphasis on spitting.

Not exactly Do or Die, Twista, or Lord Infamous but ScHoolboy Q has skills. For these kinds of songs where I’m looking for a particular mood, skill isn’t at the top of the list. Energy and just the overall feel of the song or album is at the top. At just over two minutes in length, “Numb Numb Juice” hits exactly what I’m looking for.

Drop your list of five songs that bring the noise in the comments!

Staff Writer; M. Swift

This talented writer is also a podcast host, and comic book fan who loves all things old school. One may also find him on Twitter at; metalswift.