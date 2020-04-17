Money / You are here: Home Business / Democrats Will Keep the States Closed to Tank the Economy and Take Down Donald Trump.

Democrats Will Keep the States Closed to Tank the Economy and Take Down Donald Trump.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) The new unemployment numbers are out and there’s really no way to butter this biscuit, folks. Unless America‘s economic engine is restarted, we will be plunged into a Great Depression.

Since the global pandemic hit our shores, more than 22 million Americans have filed for unemployment benefits.

And the only way to stop this economic death spiral is for every freedom-loving citizen to embrace their constitutional rights, take to the streets and demand that their state leaders reopen this nation.

As I wrote in “Culture Jihad: How to Stop the Left From Killing a Nation,” the time has come for gun-toting, Bible-clinging patriots to rise up with a mighty voice and declare that this great American experiment is worth saving.

It’s hard to fathom what our country has been through over the past few months. The nation was shut down based on a virus death-count that thankfully proved not to be accurate.

Our diners and department stores were shuttered based on that data. Our baseball fields and church houses were closed. Our civil liberties have been stripped away because of what the medical experts told our government leaders.

The Mainstream Media did their part by fomenting national hysteria as part of a sick and twisted narrative that the nation was in the throes of a dystopian apocalyptic reality show.

On Thursday President Trump unveiled his plan to open up American again – a plan that has strong support across the country. And while there are glimmers of hope that a number of the states will soon be reopening for business, many Democrat leaders are balking.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio even suggested during a Fox News Channel interview with Bill Hemmer that the Big Apple may not reopen until September.

Let me be perfectly frank – should that happen – the city as we know it will be destroyed. Small businesses will not be able to survive. Crime will surge to catastrophic levels.

I understand why these Democrat overlords are hesitant to relinquish their control. They have tasted of the power to decide who gets to plant a garden and who gets to surf in the ocean.

They have become intoxicated by the authority they have to suspend civil liberties and order jackbooted thugs to shut down churches and appliance stores.

But I believe the Democrats also see this virus as a political opportunity to take down a president whose economic policies brought historic prosperity to this country.

“The media would like to see me do poorly in the election,” President Trump said in March. “I think there are certain people who would like it not to open so quickly. There are certain people who would like [the economy] to do poorly because that would be very good as far as defeating me at the polls. I don’t know if that’s so, but I think there are people in your profession that would like that to happen. I think it’s very clear.”

Remember what Bill Maher said back in 2018 on his HBO show, Real Time.

“Can I ask about the economy because this economy is going pretty well? I feel like the bottom has to fall out at some point. And by the way, I’m hoping for it. Because I think one way you get rid of Trump is a crashing economy. So, please, bring on the recession. Sorry if that hurts people, but it’s either root for a recession or you lose your democracy,” Maher said.

And Maher is not the only one raising this issue. Consider these headlines from the anti-Trump propagandists in the Mainstream Media:

Kristin Tate, writing for The Hill, asked the following question:

“The economy under Trump has made gains every month. Any deviation from low unemployment, strong wage growth, and gross domestic product growth would assist his opponent,” she wrote. “Democrats would reap the whirlwind, potentially causing mayhem before taking office, then using a 2021 recession to seek broad new fiscal powers.”

Americans are not built to shelter in place. That’s not who we are. Americans are engineered to be hard workers. We don’t want a handout from the government. We don’t want a monthly check in the mail. We want to stand on our own two feet.

But that cannot happen when state governments deploy an army of health workers and building inspectors and police to shut down our privately owned businesses.

Not only is it possible that the Democrats could tank the economy, I believe it is a very real possibility. Just remember that it was the Democrats who held every American taxpayer hostage with that bloated coronavirus stimulus package.

And as of this writing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is blocking small business owners from receiving government assistance.

In March former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel resurrected his infamous quote from the 2008 financial meltdown: never let a crisis go to waste.

“Never allow a crisis to go to waste,” Emanuel said on ABC’s This Week. “Start planning for the future. This has to be the last pandemic that creates an economic depression. We’re going to have more pandemics, but this has to be the last economic depression.”

There are more than 22 million unemployed Americans and if the Democrats have their way, we could all be standing in the breadline together.

Written by Todd Starnes

Official website; https://twitter.com/toddstarnes