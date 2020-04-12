You are here: Home News / Weak Black Republicans are Hurting “Real” Black Republicans.

Weak Black Republicans are Hurting “Real” Black Republicans.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Can you imagine Don Jr., Ivanka, or Eric Trump travelling to DC and staying at a Hilton Hotel when there is a Trump Hotel in the city? What would happen if a Trump employee spent thousands of dollars staying at non-Trump properties all over the world when they had a Trump Hotel at their disposal?

Of course, they probably would be immediately terminated from their job.

Can you imagine a white staffer for Trump or Pence saying they have arranged for the CEO of Planned Parenthood to be invited to the White House or a phone call along with the Susan B. Anthony List?

Planned Parenthood, dubbed by me as Murder Inc., is the preeminent radical pro-abortion group in the U.S.; and the Susan B. Anthony List is the preeminent pro-life group in the U.S.

A staffer making this type of idiotic suggestion would be fired from their position in the White House and quickly escorted out of the building permanently!

And yet, white Republicans constantly promote radical liberal organizations like the N.A.A.C.P., the National Urban League, the Congressional Black Caucus, etc. and ignore Black conservative groups and individuals.

What do all these radical Black groups have in common?

They all are huge supporters of Planned Parenthood, thus actively promote the abortion industry; they support amnesty for those in the country illegally, even though the Black community is most negatively impacted by illegal immigration; they actively support and promote the radical homosexual and transsexual agenda; and finally, they vehemently oppose the Republican Party and the issues for which we promote.

So, I was not surprised when I jumped on a White House phone call last week with over 400 Blacks to hear the administration discuss the coronavirus and its impact on the Black community and heard party leaders acknowledging their opponents in very favorable terms.

Having these radical groups on the call was very appropriate because they do have a following, but they don’t in any wise represent the Black community, they represent their membership. Big difference!

But what was and is inappropriate was for Vice President Pence to read from a memo praising these very groups that have never missed an opportunity to call this administration and anyone who works for them racists, homophobic, xenophobic, etc.

Pence did not mention one Black Republican or one Black conservative organization; many of which were on the very phone call! How in the hell was that even possible?

This is what happens when you hire weak Black staffers who have no connection to the very community they “claim” to come from and represent.

They all should be fired IMMEDIATELY!!! And if they had nothing to do with the VP’s remarks, then they should have immediately resigned!

I have worked around three Republican presidents in my lifetime: Reagan, Bush 41 and Bush 43. In all likelihood, Pence did not write the memo he was given to read from. Black staffers probably put the memo together for the VP to read.

These Black Republicans in the White House think so little of their fellow Black Republicans that they never even thought to single out any Black Republican individuals or organizations for Pence to acknowledge.

As if this wasn’t bad enough, during the president’s daily coronavirus press conference later that day, Pence and Jerome Adams, the U.S. Surgeon General and a Black Republican did the same thing.

Pence, again, lavished praise on the N.A.A.C.P. and Adams bragged about having talked to Derrick Johnson, head of the N.A.A.C.P, three times that week. How many “real” Black conservatives did Adams talk to last week? And how many has he acknowledged publicly?

This administration spends more time meeting with radical Black liberal organizations than they do “real” Black conservative organizations because they are obsessively terrified at the thought of one of these radical liberal groups playing the race card; so the party does illogical things thinking this will insulate them from being called a racist.

This is nothing short of political incompetence.

White staffers from the White House I discussed this with were appalled at this egregious oversight of Black Republicans. I am still waiting on the Black staffers to return my call. I am not holding my breath.

The insulting thing is that these Black staffers didn’t do it on purpose, which could be easy to forgive; they never even thought about giving a shout out to their fellow “real” Black Republicans; this is truly unforgiveable!

There are two Black physicians who are actually part of the RNC, Ada Fisher and Robin Armstrong. Fisher has strong ties to the HBCU community, being a graduate of one. Wouldn’t you want to seek them out for participation with their medical backgrounds? Duhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh!!!

When these weak Black staffers, including the surgeon general, get in some type of trouble, they will run to their fellow “real” Black Republicans and expect us to defend them and come to their rescue. They will learn the hard way that all these radical Black liberal groups that they have been showing love to will be nowhere to be found.

These staffers have absolutely NO relationship with people like Bob Brown, Bob Woodson, Harold Doley, Jr., Herman Cain, Kay James or Buster Soaries, the party’s original gangsters (OGs); the young gangsters (YGs) like Jennifer Carroll, Boyd Rutherford, Wyoming state senator, Lynn Hutchings, Curtis Hill, Indiana attorney general.

In the 2016 elections, Hill received more votes than any statewide candidate in the history of Indiana. Yes, a Black Republican holds the state record for most votes. He received more votes than our current Vice President and former Indiana governor, Mike Pence.

If you don’t know who these people are, maybe its time for you to find another party because you do more damage to the cause of “real” Black Republicans than any radical liberal could ever dream of.

Staff Writer; Raynard Jackson

This talented brother is a Pulitzer Award nominated columnist and founder and chairman of Black Americans for a Better Future (BAFBF), a federally registered 527 Super PAC established to get more Blacks involved in the Republican Party. BAFBF focuses on the Black entrepreneur. For more information about BAFBF, visit www.bafbf.org. You can follow Raynard on Twitter; Raynard1223.