Will Donald Trump Betray Us After Corona?

(ThyBlackMan.com) Some people are stunned that government using computer models to predict high corona virus deaths has many Americans willing to gift Democrats/fake news media their lifelong dream of ending the U.S. Constitution. Panic-stricken citizens want everyone non-compliant to immediate dictatorial government demands thrown into jail.

Consequently, Democrats are behaving like power-drunk pirates, raping and pillaging our God given and constitutional freedoms. Incredibly, New York mayor de Blasio has threatened to close places of worship forever. https://washex.am/2UBE1TP Virginia Gov (supreme dictator) Northam decreed that residents stay at home until June 10th, after the June 9th Republican primary. https://bit.ly/3aARksT

Despite practicing CDC guidelines, a pastor was arrested for opening his church https://bit.ly/2UQLmxA while the nearby Home Depot was packed with people. Planned Parenthood dead-baby-body-parts-chop-shops deemed essential are allowed to remain open. https://bit.ly/2wSMCIy

Across America thousands of inmates are being released from prison because of corona virus. https://on.wsj.com/2X3goF5 Disease infested tent city vagrants ignore corona restrictions while violators of stay-at-home orders are arrested. https://bit.ly/2R1AMCQ Democrats always handle illegal aliens, criminals and those who are irresponsible with velvet gloves while bludgeoning law abiding citizens with an iron-fist.

Drunk with corona-power, Barrack Obama, Andrew Cuomo and Nancy Pelosi are exploiting the virus to pressure Trump to fund a laundry list of unrelated extreme leftist pet projects.

The big question which concerns many is will our constitutional rights be restored after corona? Can the Democrat/deep state evil-genie be put back into the bottle? Will president Trump betray us by rubber-stamping the Deep States’ illegal extreme power grab as the “new normal”?

I think not. Trump is not one of them. He is one of us.

Candidate Trump was a non-ideological “Mr Smith Goes to Washington” kind of guy, expecting bipartisan support to do whatever is best for America and We the People. His agenda has not changed. President Trump will fight to restore our God given and constitutional freedoms.

Like you, I did not enjoy hearing that America will not reopen before April 30th. However, I understand the situation. Fear is a powerful thing. Due to 24/7 apocalyptic corona virus reporting, fake news media pretty much holds the emotions of millions of Americans in the palm of its sleazy, evil, anti-Trump hand.

Wisely, Trump is allowing another month for Americans to become fed up with house arrest, realize that computer models are not gospel and the sky is not falling. We are Americans. http://bit.ly/2WlNjUZ We overcome everything. God is with us.

Due to the extreme unprecedented situation, I am fine with the $2 trillion bailout. The American people did not irresponsibly put themselves into this predicament. We give billions to countries and people who hate our guts. Why not lend a hand to our own.

Democrats are salivating over the possibility of the bailout being the first taste of addicting Americans to the deceptive unfulfilling drug of socialism/communism. Because of who Trump is and who we are, America will not become a socialist/communist country.

Treasonous fake news media corona virus reporting is intended to generate fear, panic and hatred for Trump. Fake news media tried to shame “My Pillow Guy”, Mike Lindell, for expressing his faith in God during a White House briefing. https://fxn.ws/2UVv8TE A majority of Americans respect and appreciate our patriot brother Mike for his contribution to fight the virus. We are a Christian nation. God promises that no weapon formed against us shall prosper.

Folks, I do not fear corona virus nor the loss of America as we know it.

Some will say, Lloyd, you’re an idiot for not worrying. Alcoholics Anonymous warns against imagining, when something negative happens, that it will cause a chain reaction of other negative things to happen. Suddenly, that person is foolishly jumping off a bridge based solely on his imagined coming catastrophe. The Bible says worrying about something which you cannot change is unwise.

“Trust in the Lord with all thy heart and lean not on your own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge Him and He shall direct your path.” (Proverbs 3:5-6) Please do not misunderstand me. Trusting God does not mean we should passively allow out-of-control-fear to flush our economy down the toilet. President Trump must get Americans back to work ASAP.

Meanwhile, my wife Mary and I are frequently washing our hands, using sanitizer, limiting our shopping and catching up on long overdue projects around our house. After much research on Youtube, I painted our bedroom dark gray. It looks awesome!

Romans 8:28 promises that as Christians, God is working all things for our good. So I feel great, enjoying my lovely wife of 40 years and enjoying my creative projects.

Our hope for a greater, stronger and restored America rest in trusting God and our president. http://bit.ly/38CDTak

Staff Writer; Lloyd Marcus

Chairman of The Campaign to Defeat Barack Obama.

Please help me spread my message by joining my Liberty Network.

Lloyd is singer/songwriter of the American Tea Party Anthem and author of Confessions of a Black Conservative, foreword by Michele Malkin.