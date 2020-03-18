Money / You are here: Home Business / Americans Need Real Relief.

Americans Need Real Relief.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Congress and the White House are working hard to get aid to the American people as the panic of how one will survive when told to stay home sets in. Americans are beginning to seriously acknowledge the coronavirus for the threat it is, though some may still be quite skeptical. There are so many needs right now, and what we can’t afford to happen is people begin to walk the streets because they have been evicted from their homes, or don’t know where their next meal will come from. As the federal government quickly iron out the details of their aid package there are some things they should consider. It is important that every American in need has access to aid. Anything that blocks that goal needs to be removed, but they must be thought of for every need to be met.

There is discussion of stimulus checks, and that will more than likely take place. They may be more than the checks we saw in 2008 as this is a much more drastic far reaching situation. The checks received in 2008 functioned like a tax refund check in the sense that if you student loan debt your stimulus check went to the Dept of Education in an offset like the tax refund. This situation is financially detrimental, and no one should have to fear an offset, they should not have to fear not receiving aid. One can only hope & pray that those in leadership have taken this into consideration. Granted, the stimulus check alone is not going to be the solve all answer, but it will give many immediate reliefs. Maybe some can pay some bills, secure rent…or part of it, get much needed food items or whatever is necessary to take care of right now needs.

When we begin to talk about real relief it could be an idea to look at suspending rent, mortgage, utilities and such so that debt is not further accruing due to simply no disconnect. Nothing would be scarier that to know that you may be facing thousand dollar plus utility bills and rent. That simply means you will still be without necessities it would just happen later instead of now. This would break many Americans and do not nothing for the economy. If congress can bail out big business they should be able to keep business afloat as we weather this crisis.

If the cases of the coronavirus keep in the direction it’s on, and there is an increase in deaths we could be in this crisis longer than any of us would anticipate. Of course, we hope for a better outcome and quick resolution so that we can get back to some sense of normalcy. However, if we must hunker down for the long-haul Americans will need real relief that will allow them the peace of mind to comply with social distancing mandates.

If Americans need to spend money to stimulate the economy that won’t happen if we don’t know where our next dollar will come from, the stimulus checks are taken by the Department of Education, and we have bills accruing with no end in sight. Hopefully lawmakers and the White House are seeing the entire picture, and details as they prepare to send aid.

Staff Writer; Adonicka Michele