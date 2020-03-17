Money / You are here: Home Business / 7 Tips for Saving Money on Fuel.

7 Tips for Saving Money on Fuel.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Car expenses can add up quickly. The most common costs include regular service and maintenance (oil changes, tire services, and brake replacements), car insurance payments, loan payments, and everyday fuel costs.

In today’s environmentally focused world, it’s easier than ever to start saving on gas, even while prices continue to fluctuate. Many new cars on the market are more fuel efficient, and alternate modes of transportation are becoming more accessible around the country to cut down on long commutes.

Here are seven tips to help you start saving on fuel now.

1. Unload excess weight

If you’re carrying around a lot of heavy cargo that’s not necessary, that extra weight can impact your car’s fuel efficiency, causing you to burn through gas faster. To save the most and make your fuel last longer, unload equipment that could be weighing down the vehicle excessively.

2. Take public transportation or ride a bike

Of course, public transportation isn’t the best option for those living in more rural areas. But for those who do live in a city, start to travel to work on the bus, train, or streetcar instead of driving.

Some cities are more bike-friendly than others, but chances are wherever you live has some kind of road-sharing system in place for bicycles. When you bike to work every day or to run errands, you’re saving on gas while also getting the benefits of exercise.

3. Check prices in your area

You may think that all gas stations near you will have the same prices, but costs can vary widely, and it’s always worth checking. Search online to find the best fuel prices in your area—Google Maps will now tell you all the nearby prices, making it easier to find the best deal. Some news and radio programs also divulge current gas prices, so tune in to stay updated.

4. Easy driving

It’s possible to impact the fuel efficiency of your vehicle with the way you drive. If you accelerate or brake quickly, and continue to stop and start erratically and abruptly, this causes your fuel efficiency to worsen. Instead, ease into acceleration, and give yourself plenty of space behind other cars so you’re not slamming the brakes.

5. Avoid idling

If you’re sitting in your vehicle for long periods of time, whether waiting on a passenger or outside of a store, turn the engine off rather than letting it idle, which can burn down fuel quickly.

6. Check your tires regularly

Tires that aren’t inflated properly can also impact gas mileage, since having low tires or a flat tire forces the engine to work harder to get the vehicle to move. To save the most on gas, make sure you check your tire pressure regularly, and replace older tires as soon as they show signs of wear. Check the tread on your tires often, which can also signal when you need to invest in replacements.

7. Buy a more fuel-efficient car

There are a host of new cars that are eco-friendlier and can save you a lot of money on gas. Consider a new hybrid model, which is only partially powered by gas, or a car that gets higher gas mileage. Smaller cars are generally more fuel efficient, so downsize if you don’t need a lot of extra space. If you’re not sure where to start your car-buying process, try visiting an online auto auction website, where you can view pre-owned cars for sale in any style or size.

Staff Writer; Fred Love